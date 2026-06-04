Dubai, UAE: Sirene by GAIA was honoured to welcome His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai during a recent visit to the venue.

During his visit, His Highness experienced Sirene’s coastal elegance and Mediterranean flavours curated by renowned Chef Izu Ani, whose acclaimed approach to Mediterranean cuisine has established the restaurant as one of Dubai’s most sought-after dining and lifestyle destinations.

Located along J1 Beach’s pristine shoreline, Sirene Beach by GAIA is designed to capture the essence of the Greek islands, offering an immersive experience and award-winning Mediterranean cuisine rooted in the heritage and traditions of Greece.

To reserve your experience at Sirene Beach by GAIA, visit www.sirenebeach.com or call 04 834 0303.

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ABOUT SIRENE BEACH BY GAIA

Sirene Beach by GAIA is a harmonious blend of Aegean-inspired beach club and the renowned Greek-Mediterranean restaurant GAIA. Conceptualised by the industry experts Evgeny Kuzin and Chef Izu Ani, the creative forces behind some of the Dubai’s most iconic dining destinations, this seaside venue at J1 Beach is part of the esteemed Fundamental Hospitality group.

Designed as a multi-zoned space, Sirene boasts hidden bars, private cabanas, a swimming pool, 400-seat restaurant and a beachfront, featuring 300 sunbeds, creating a space where Mediterranean flavors and coastal elegance converge in a one-of-a-kind experience. Inspired Greek mythology, the term Sirene embodies a modern day mermaid, seductive, free, joyful and living her life to the full on the golden beaches of Dubai.