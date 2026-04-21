DUBAI, UAE: Elevate Financial Services, a UAE-based independent financial services firm regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA), today announced the launch of the ‘Ana Emirati Portfolio’. The portfolio is a curated selection of eight flagship publicly listed companies drawn from the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) designed for investors who believe in the country’s long-term growth and want to be part of its journey.

Ana Emirati that translates to ‘I am Emirati’ is a portfolio reflects pride, unity, and the belief that everyone living in the UAE plays a role in shaping its future. It provides exposure to the sectors driving the UAE’s transformation away from oil dependency toward global financial, tourism, and energy leadership.

“Ana Emirati represents the belief that everyone living in the UAE has a role in building its future,” said Madhur Kakkar, Founder & CEO of Elevate Financial Services. “It reflects confidence in a nation that has consistently demonstrated resilience and the ability to grow through every cycle.”

A Legacy of Proven Resilience

The Ana Emirati Portfolio is grounded in the UAE’s consistent track record of emerging stronger after global shocks. This resilience has been demonstrated repeatedly across the nation’s economic history, including:

2008 Global Financial Crisis: While global credit froze and property prices fell, visionary infrastructure projects like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall rebuilt the market to over AED 500 billion in annual transactions over the years

While global credit froze and property prices fell, visionary infrastructure projects like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall rebuilt the market to over AED 500 billion in annual transactions over the years 2014-16 Oil Price Collapse: Despite Brent crude dropping to a low of $26, the UAE maintained its AAA credit ratings and fast-tracked economic diversification, accelerating non-oil GDP to 6.8% growth

Despite Brent crude dropping to a low of $26, the UAE maintained its AAA credit ratings and fast-tracked economic diversification, accelerating non-oil GDP to 6.8% growth 2020 COVID Shock: Experiencing the GCC's mildest GDP decline, the UAE saw a 7.9% rebound in 2021 driven by tourism and construction

Experiencing the GCC's mildest GDP decline, the UAE saw a 7.9% rebound in 2021 driven by tourism and construction 2026 Geopolitical Tensions: Through energy crises and geopolitical tensions, the private sector has continued to expand, with sovereign funds capitalizing on opportunities and the DFM demonstrating strong resilience

“This is not a reaction to short-term noise. It reflects confidence in the UAE’s consistent strengths - resilience, vision, and determination,” noted Madhur.

Eight Pillars. One Nation

The Ana Emirati portfolio is diversified across utilities, telecoms, banking, infrastructure, energy and real estate, in alignment with UAE Vision 2031. Its investment approach is shaped by four key pillars that define the country’s leading companies:

Domestically rooted franchises with strong competitive moats Sovereign strategic support where relevant that reinforces stability Consistent cash generation across market cycles Alignment with the UAE’s shift toward a diversified, knowledge-driven economy.

The portfolio includes eight carefully selected companies that reflect these principles.

Dubai Electricity & Water (DFM: DEWA): A regulated monopoly acting as a defensive stabilizer with a 4.5% dividend yield and a 74% payout ratio Salik (DFM: SALIK): An efficient infrastructure compounder boasting 69% margins and steady, cycle-decoupled dividends ADNOC Gas (ADX: ADNOCGAS): A strategic, defensive energy platform offering a top 5.0% yield from visible, contracted cash flows e& (ADX: EAND): The digital and technological foundation for UAE digitization, offering a 4.6% yield from recurring revenues Emirates NBD (DFM: EMIRATESNBD): A private banking growth leader featuring diversified credit and a remarkable 36% one-year return. First Abu Dhabi Bank (ADX: FAB): The UAE's largest bank and Abu Dhabi financial anchor, providing balanced growth and a 4.5% yield Emaar Properties (DFM: EMAAR): Delivering core growth and recurring income with exposure to Dubai’s tourism and property rebound Emaar Development (DFM: EMAARDEV): A property growth accelerator demonstrating explosive value, a massive sales backlog, and +44% revenue growth

“Ana Emirati brings together the key themes shaping the UAE’s investment story today,” said Madhur Kakkar, Founder & CEO of Elevate Financial. “It aligns capital with the country’s growth priorities and encourages a disciplined, long-term approach to investing. The aim is to give investors a way to participate in the UAE’s economic evolution while staying focused on resilience, income, and sustainable opportunity.”

About Elevate Financial Services

Elevate Financial Services is a UAE-based financial services firm regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), UAE. Elevate Financial specializes in delivering investment solutions that align with the UAE’s strategic economic vision. With a platform-agnostic approach, our investment guidance aligns with clients' goals and risk profiles. The company offers an unbiased, client-first approach to help its clients grow, protect, and manage their investments with confidence. Our strategies prioritise short-term opportunities and liquidity- an unconventional investing approach, championed by us, to help clients stay agile in fast-changing markets.

For more information, please visit https://elevatewealth.ae/

For media enquiries, please contact Matrix PR

Tanvi Bhandary: Tanvi@matrixdubai.com

​​​​​​​Krishika Mahesh: Krishika@matrixdubai.com