Cairo – Madinet Masr (EGX code: MASR.CA) announced a new addition to its project "Tajed" in Taj City — the company’s first commercial development in New Cairo — with the opening of Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in Egypt. With this opening, Carrefour becomes the second tenant to commence operations at the project, reflecting the strong momentum Tajed is witnessing in attracting leading brands. This milestone aligns with Madinet Masr’s strategy to expand its mixed-use portfolio and reinforce its vision of developing fully integrated destinations that bring together retail, services, and entertainment in one location.

The opening ceremony was attended by Eng. Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, and Mohamed Khafaga, Country Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt, alongside senior representatives from both companies.

Strategically located with direct access to the Ring Road and Cairo–Suez Road, Tajed benefits from strong connectivity within a rapidly growing and densely populated area. The project spans a gross leasable area of 30,000 square meters, featuring a distinctive design that offers a modern retail experience through a diverse mix of activities and brands, creating a vibrant environment that caters to evolving consumer needs and elevates service quality for the surrounding community. The new Carrefour branch spans approximately 4,000 square meters, positioning it as one of the key traffic drivers within the project.

Commenting on the opening, Khaled Shaker, Vice President Client at Madinet Masr, stated: “The opening of Carrefour at Tajed marks a significant step in advancing our strategy to develop integrated commercial destinations that create tangible value for surrounding communities. We remain focused on delivering a comprehensive experience that prioritizes customer needs, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and sustainability, further reinforcing Madinet Masr’s position in the urban development sector.” He added: “Tajed stands as a tangible testament to Madinet Masr’s vision of creating sustainable commercial destinations that serve the community and respond to evolving market dynamics.”

The opening of Carrefour at Tajed reflects Madinet Masr’s vision to transform its developments into vibrant hubs that support economic activity and provide integrated services for East Cairo communities. It also reaffirms the success of the company’s strategy to build strong partnerships with leading brands, paving the way for a new phase of growth and expansion in the commercial sector.

About Madinet Masr

Madinet Masr is one of Egypt’s leading urban development companies, with a legacy that dates back to 1959. With a commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and community enrichment, Madinet Masr has played a pivotal role in shaping the urban landscape of Cairo and beyond.

The company is renowned for developing landmark residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects that integrate quality living with forward-thinking design. Flagship developments such as Taj City and Sarai reflect Madinet Masr’s vision of building inclusive, future-ready communities that prioritize liveability, accessibility, and long-term value.

Madinet Masr boasts a robust landbank of 12.8 million square meters, enabling long-term development plans and a strong pipeline of future projects. This strategic asset base underscores the company’s capacity to sustain growth and respond to evolving market demands.

Guided by its purpose — to drive growth in Egypt by developing sustainable communities — Madinet Masr is actively expanding its footprint across the country. The company leverages its deep market expertise, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric approach to deliver projects that enhance quality of life and foster long-term economic and social prosperity.

For more information, please visit: www.madinetmasr.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$20 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

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