CAIRO, EGYPT - Accor has signed a landmark hotel management agreement with MAVEN Developments to introduce TRIBE Ain Sokhna at Baymount, marking the brand’s debut in Egypt and advancing the Group’s strategic expansion in high-growth leisure destinations.

The 150-key beachfront hotel will be the first TRIBE property in the country and feature two restaurants, a swimming pool, private beach access, gym, and spa, alongside design-led social spaces that reflect how people live today: socially, fluidly and without unnecessary formality.

The signing reflects a deliberate move beyond capital-centric growth. As Egypt’s hospitality sector diversifies geographically, Accor is expanding its presence along the Red Sea corridor, reflecting growing investor confidence in Ain Sokhna’s evolution as a strategic leisure market.

Located within easy reach of Cairo and offering direct beach access, TRIBE Ain Sokhna at Baymount will cater to both domestic and international travelers. The destination’s growing appeal as a short-stay and weekend retreat for Cairo residents, combined with rising international interest, aligns strongly with TRIBE’s culturally engaged, socially curious audience seeking energy, creativity and connection.

Founded in Australia in 2017, TRIBE celebrates the bold, the diverse and the intelligently designed, delivering everything guests need and nothing they don’t. Each hotel reflects a clear point of view: bold design with purpose, thoughtfully curated spaces and vibrant social energy that transform hotels into active neighborhood destinations.

Supported by infrastructure expansion, mixed-use development and rising second-home demand, Ain Sokhna is emerging as a strategic extension of Cairo’s urban expansion and a growing leisure destination.

Raki Phillips, Regional President, Middle East & Africa and Turkey for Accor, said: “Egypt remains a priority growth market for Accor, supported by strong tourism fundamentals and increasing demand for new hospitality experiences. Our partnership with MAVEN Developments reflects our shared long-term confidence in the country and in Ain Sokhna’s evolution as a premier leisure hub. The launch of TRIBE in Egypt marks a key milestone in diversifying our portfolio and introducing a bold, design-driven concept that will resonate strongly with today’s travelers.”

MAVEN Developments stands as a leading real estate developer with a nationwide portfolio exceeding 5,000 keys in multiple destinations, supported by a rapidly expanding pipeline of premium mixed-use and residential communities. Following the successful launch of its flagship development Baymount in Al Galala, Ain Sokhna strategically located adjacent to Egypt’s International Sea Gateway Marina, the company has taken a decisive step into the hospitality sector. This strategic expansion seamlessly complements MAVEN’s diversified real estate portfolio, reinforcing its vision of delivering fully integrated lifestyle destinations across all its developments.

Dr. Hossam El Sharkawy, Chief Executive Officer of MAVEN Developments said: “We recognize Ain Sokhna as one of Egypt’s premier lifestyle destinations, fueled by transformative infrastructure and its future evolution as Greater Cairo’s first-home seafront gateway. Partnering with Accor to debut the TRIBE brand in Egypt at our flagship Baymount development underscores our confidence in the region’s potential and our dedication to delivering design-forward hospitality. This collaboration not only introduces a unique guest experience but significantly elevates the long-term value and prestige of our entire development portfolio.”

The signing aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 strategy to increase tourist arrivals and expand hospitality infrastructure nationwide. As the leading international hotel operator in Egypt, Accor continues to scale its presence through disciplined brand diversification and asset-light partnerships, working with forward-thinking developers to introduce high-performing brands in growth markets.

With a rapidly expanding pipeline across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, TRIBE’s entry into Egypt reinforces Accor’s disciplined approach to brand diversification and its commitment to introducing innovative concepts aligned with market demand.

Upon its debut, TRIBE Ain Sokhna at Baymount is expected to become a landmark addition to the destination, reinforcing Ain Sokhna’s rise as a premier Red Sea leisure hub and contributing meaningfully to Egypt’s next chapter of hospitality growth.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor’s mission is reflected in the Group’s purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT TRIBE

From Perth to Paris, TRIBE hotels bring a bold new energy to locations across the globe. Born in Australia in 2017, as the vision of Mark and Melissa Peters, TRIBE was created knowing many travellers today crave design hotels at affordable prices. Defined by how people want to live and travel, TRIBE focuses on the things that really matter: intelligent, functional, design-driven hotels that give guests everything they need and nothing they don’t. TRIBE is present in over 10 countries with over 20 hotels open and 30+ hotels in various stages of development, including flagships in Belo Horizonte and Auckland. TRIBE is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. For more information visit tribehotels.com.

About MAVEN Developments

MAVEN Developments affiliate of award-winning U.s developer The Riverwards Group seeks to take the Egyptian real estate market in a bold new direction. Progressive and inspiring, our projects are ambitious and creative: maximizing potential wherever it’s identified, we make already stunning locations spectacular, and design living environments that embrace and enhance the natural landscape that surrounds them.

Every MAVEN Project is designed to empower our residents and to help them achieve and exceed their ambitions. We have strong conviction that life is a series of moments, shaped by where they happen. The unparalleled expertise of our planners, architects and designers ensures the ultimate in sophistication, quality, practicality and customer Centricity.

Progressive and intelligent yet humble and authentic: that’s MAVEN.