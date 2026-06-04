Hurghada, Egypt – Rixos Hotels Egypt announces the opening of Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View, a new five-star resort on Egypt’s Red Sea coastline, located beside Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas. Designed as a modern retreat, the resort brings the brand’s signature Ultra-Premium All-Inclusive concept to one of the region’s most sought-after seaside destinations.

Located approximately 7 km from Hurghada International Airport, the resort offers seamless access for international travellers. Along the shoreline, guests can enjoy direct access to a pristine sandy beach and clear Red Sea waters, ideal for swimming, water sports, and relaxation.

“Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View strengthens our vision of redefining luxury all-inclusive hospitality in the Red Sea,” said Mr. Erkan Yildirim, CEO and Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt. “Together with Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas, it creates a dynamic destination that brings design, dining, and lifestyle experiences together in one exceptional setting.”

Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View offers 442 elegantly designed accommodations, including premium rooms, spacious suites, and private villas, all created to deliver comfort, privacy, and contemporary luxury. The resort’s accommodation collection features smart room technology, Superior and Premium Rooms, expansive Suites of up to 240 m², and exclusive Skyline Suites with private rooftop infinity pools. Guests seeking enhanced privacy and elevated services can enjoy one of the resort’s 17 private villas, each featuring its own swimming pool, while Villa Privé delivers an even more exclusive lifestyle experience.

The resort presents an exceptional leisure experience with nine swimming pools, including a stunning infinity pool overlooking the beach. Guests can enjoy a wide range of water sports and recreational activities, including paddleboard, water skiing, banana boat rides, and access to a modern marina.

Dining and entertainment form a central part of the guest experience at Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View. The resort features a diverse culinary collection, including Turquoise Restaurant, the international buffet venue; Casa Fiesta, inspired by vibrant South American street food; Peruana, serving authentic Peruvian cuisine; Rasa Restaurant, specializing in Indian flavors; and L’Olivo Ristorante, offering refined Italian dining.

The social experience continues with a selection of sophisticated lounges and bars. Azure Lounge is exclusively reserved for villa guests, while the Infinity Pool Bar and The Gin Time create stylish poolside and evening atmospheres. Society Adults Lounge and Restaurant combine relaxed luxury, curated dining, and vibrant social energy within a Mykonos-inspired beach club setting.

For wellness and relaxation, Anjana Spa offers an extensive menu of rejuvenating treatments, including traditional hammam rituals and massage experiences. Guests can also enjoy a dynamic entertainment program featuring daytime activities, evening performances, and sports and fitness sessions hosted by the resort’s Exclusive Sports Club.

Enhancing the overall stay, guests additionally benefit from shared access to the dining, leisure, and entertainment facilities of Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas, providing an expanded lifestyle and recreational experience throughout the destination.