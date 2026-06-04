Dubai, UAE. The technology consulting firm SEIDOR, through its Middle East business, has announced the availability of its UAE eInvoicing compliance solution, designed to support businesses in the UAE in meeting the requirements of the country’s mandatory eInvoicing rollout.

Under the UAE’s eInvoicing framework, businesses must appoint an Accredited Service Provider -ASP- by 30 October 2026 and achieve full system compliance by 1 January 2027. The new mandate requires organizations to ensure that their invoicing systems, business processes and integration flows are ready to operate under the new regulatory framework.

For many companies, selecting an ASP is only one part of the compliance process. The main operational challenge is making sure that their internal systems are correctly assessed, configured, integrated and tested before the mandate takes effect. This is especially relevant for SAP customers, where compliance depends on the specific system landscape, the version in use, the integration model and the selected service provider.

SEIDOR’s solution is designed to support this implementation layer. It helps SAP customers review their current readiness, identify compliance gaps, connect their systems with the selected ASP, complete the required technical configuration and prepare for go-live through testing and operational readiness support.

For organizations running SAP Business One, compliance requires a dedicated connector between their SAP environment and their chosen ASP. For those running SAP S/4HANA, eInvoicing capability is available natively within the platform, but requires the correct subscription and configuration to meet UAE requirements. SEIDOR’s solution addresses both scenarios, with integrations supported across a broad range of Ministry of Finance-approved service providers, giving organizations flexibility in their compliance approach.

From ASP selection to operational readiness

Live pilot implementations are already underway with a select group of UAE-based customers that have chosen to move ahead of the mandate and are on track to be compliant ahead of the January 2027 deadline.

These projects allow SEIDOR to apply a structured methodology that covers the full transition from initial assessment to system readiness. This includes the review of the customer’s SAP landscape, the definition of the most suitable implementation approach, the integration with the selected ASP, system configuration, testing and preparation for the mandatory go-live.

Angel Fernandez, CEO of SEIDOR Middle East, has stated that “the October deadline for ASP appointment and the January 2027 go-live are closer than many organizations realize. Selecting a provider is an important step, but companies also need to ensure that their systems, processes and integrations are ready. SEIDOR brings regional experience, live implementations and SAP expertise to support customers through this transition.”

Through this solution, SEIDOR helps businesses in the UAE assess their current readiness, identify the technical changes required and define the implementation steps needed before the mandate takes effect.

For more information, visit: https://me.seidor.com/einvoicing-uae-awareness

About SEIDOR in the Middle East

SEIDOR is a technology consulting firm offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services in Artificial Intelligence, ERP, Data, Customer Experience, Employee Experience, Application Modernization, Cloud, Connectivity and Cybersecurity. With revenue of €1.174 billion in 2025 and more than 10,000 professionals, SEIDOR has a direct presence in 45 countries across Europe, Latin America, the United States, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The firm is a partner of the world’s leading technology providers.

In the Middle East, SEIDOR supports organizations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the wider GCC region with technology consulting, SAP implementation, cloud, data, analytics, cybersecurity and digital transformation services, combining global capabilities with local market knowledge.

Media contact

Jenny Yaromenok. SEIDOR Middle East

jenny.yaromenok@seidor.com