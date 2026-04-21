Gold prices fell on ‌Tuesday, weighed down by a firmer dollar as lingering uncertainty over U.S.-Iran peace talks kept investors cautious, ​while they also looked forward to a Senate confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve nominee Kevin Warsh.

Spot gold was ​down 0.7% ​to $4,785.56 per ounce at 1044 GMT. U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell 0.5% to $4,804.70.

"Today's decline in gold prices reflects fears that, despite the recent drop ⁠in oil prices, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains uncertain, with the blockade still in place," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

"This uncertainty is keeping inflationary concerns alive, supporting the U.S. dollar in a dynamic that creates a headwind for non-yielding gold."

The ​dollar rose on ‌Tuesday, making ⁠greenback-denominated commodities more costly ⁠for holders of other currencies. The U.S. expressed confidence that peace talks with Iran would go ahead ​in Pakistan and a senior Iranian official said Tehran was ‌considering joining, but significant hurdles and uncertainty remained as ⁠the end of a two-week ceasefire neared. Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned the U.S. for what it called an attack on the Iranian commercial vessel Touska at the weekend, demanding its immediate release.

Oil prices fell on expectations that peace talks would allow more supply to flow from the key Middle East producing region.

Higher crude prices since the onset of the Iran war have stoked inflation concerns. While bullion is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, the non-yielding metal's appeal fades in ‌a high interest-rate environment. In the U.S., Warsh will tell lawmakers ⁠at his Senate confirmation hearing that he is "committed to ​ensuring that the conduct of monetary policy remains strictly independent," according to prepared remarks released on Monday.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Tuesday.

Among other precious ​metals, spot ‌silver fell 1.2% to $78.94 per ounce, platinum lost 1% to $2,068.32, ⁠while palladium was up 0.3% at $1,555.41.

(Reporting ​by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)