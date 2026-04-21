During the session, the Shura Council reviewed a draft law amending some provisions of Law No 22 of 2017 to regulate the real estate brokerage activities, which was referred to it by the esteemed government, and decided to refer it to its Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee to study and submit a report in its regard to the Council.

The Council approved a draft law amending some of the provisions of Law No 4 of 2008 regarding real estate leases and referred it to the esteemed government, after reviewing the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee’s report on it, and discussing the articles of the draft law. The Council also reviewed the report of its Social Affairs, Labour and Housing Committee, which includes its perspective on the esteemed government’s statement regarding its proposal concerning the provisions of services and privileges to senior citizens. The appropriate decision was taken in its regard.

On the other hand, the Shura Council reviewed the report of the Arab Parliament members’ participation in the second session of the fourth legislative term of the Arab Parliament, held in January in Cairo, Egypt, in addition to reviewing the report of the participation of Member of Shura Council HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kaabi in the parliamentary seminar on parliamentary leadership in addressing antimicrobial resistance, held virtually in February, which was organized by the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

At the conclusion of the meeting, Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim briefed members of the Shura Council on the participation of the Council’s delegation he led to the 152nd General Assembly of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the 217th session of the Governing Council, which was hosted by Istanbul, Turkiye, from April 15 to 19, under the theme of “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations.”

He also briefed the members of the Shura Council on the topics and issues discussed by the Assembly regarding international peace and security, building a just and sustainable global economy, as well as the role of parliaments in managing the post-conflict phase, in addition to promoting social justice and inclusive development, monitoring the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting inclusive social development, and empowering persons with disabilities.

He pointed out the adoption of the emergency item submitted by Qatar - represented by the Shura Council, with broad support from a number of geopolitical groups, by an overwhelming majority. This is the first time that an emergency item submitted by an Arab state has received the necessary votes to be included on the agenda of the General Assembly, reflecting the growing influence of Qatari parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening its presence as an effective tool in supporting national, Arab and Islamic positions.

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