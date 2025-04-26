Muscat, Oman – Omantel Innovation Labs proudly unveils the seven Omani startups chosen to join the fifth cohort of its prestigious Omantel Accelerator program. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the Labs' ongoing mission to drive technological innovation and entrepreneurship within the Sultanate of Oman.

The selected startups underwent rigorous evaluation through bootcamps and in-depth interviews with industry experts, resulting in the selection of seven standout ventures. Each of these startups is pioneering innovation in cutting-edge fields, including AI, cybersecurity, and sustainability, and will receive tailored support to fast-track their success.

H.H. Ghada Al Said, Senior Manager of Omantel Innovation Labs, commented: “Congratulations to these remarkable startups for being selected as part of the Omantel Accelerator program. The selection process was intensive, and each of these startups has demonstrated the strength of their foundation by making it through. We are looking forward to working closely with them over the next few months to accelerate their solutions and provide them with some of the best international and local mentorship and support.”

The seven selected startups are:

AB Energy:

AB Energy powers a greener future with advanced thermal sand storage and mobile solar innovations.

EGAIEF:

EGAIEF is an AI-powered platform that unifies communication channels and automates customer services to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and enable seamless digital experiences.

Homam AI:

Homam uses AI to help businesses find and win public tenders in the GCC with tools for opportunity matching, compliance tracking, market insights and competitor analysis.

Massarah:

Massarah platform connects guests with the best chalets and vacation rentals in Oman, offering secure and easy bookings for unforgettable stays.

Octopus Cybersecurity:

Octopus Cybersecurity is an advanced cybersecurity solution that automates configuration validation, analyzes operational changes in real time, remediate any deviation and generates security reports.

Shift:

A smart platform that seamlessly connects individuals with part-time work and helps businesses quickly and efficiently fill staffing gaps.

Walaa:

Walaa supports businesses to create and manage their own loyalty programs effortlessly, allowing them to attract and retain customers through flexible and efficient digital solutions.

Omantel Innovation Labs continues to serve as a dynamic hub for fostering startup growth and technological breakthroughs. By providing mentorship from local and international experts, strategic networking opportunities, and invaluable resources, the Labs strive to enrich the local startup ecosystem and create a pipeline of investments for the joint fund managed by Omantel Innovation Labs for Omantel and Future Fund Oman.

