The exhibition, which is being held during the period from March 20 to 25, comes as part of a campaign to promote and generate awareness on the locally-manufactured products and highlight their presence in various commercial stores in the Sultanate.

“Promoting and generating awareness on the locally-manufactured products is one of the key objectives of Madayn to further attract investments and localise projects in its various industrial cities. This exhibition, which features over 100 Omani products, coincides with the active commercial movement as the blessed month of Ramadan is approaching,” said Abdullatif Al Ajmi, Marketing and Promotion Supervisor at Madayn’s Omani Products Department.

Al Ajmi added, “Madayn is undertaking significant efforts to ensure the presence of Omani products in local and foreign markets, and solve any obstacles that may face importers, exporters or consumers in cooperation with the Sultanate’s public and private bodies. Moreover, a number of Omani products exhibitions will be organised locally and abroad in the coming period in cooperation with other government bodies.”

The Omani Products Exhibition at Lulu Hypermarket, which comes under ‘Made in Oman’ Campaign, aims at promoting the locally-manufactured products, highlighting the competent capabilities of these products to compete locally and internationally, encouraging consumers both individuals and organisations to purchase and support local products, and emphasising on the significance of buying Omani products and its contribution to the national economy.

