Muscat,The Oman American Business Council (OABC), the official affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Oman, has officially rebranded as AmCham Oman. The new name and identity mark a significant milestone in the organization’s growth and continued mission to foster trade, investment, and partnership between the Sultanate of Oman and the United States.

The announcement was made during the Council’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner, attended by members, partners, and senior representatives from the public and private sectors. The rebrand signifies OABC’s evolution into a modern, forward-looking business platform aligned with the global AmCham (American Chamber of Commerce) network.

“As an affiliate of the United States Chamber of Commerce, AmCham Oman joins a network of over 3 million member companies worldwide,” said Ali Daud, Chairman of AmCham Oman. “This transition reflects the core of this organization—a stronger, globally recognized platform that connects the Omani and American business communities.”

Fouad Eid, VP of AmCham Oman, added: “Over the past two decades, AmCham Oman has grown into one of the most active and respected business organizations in the country. This new chapter strengthens our visibility, our partnerships, and our commitment to building bridges between Oman and the United States.”

“The name AmCham Oman immediately identifies us as part of a trusted international network of AmChams around the world, showcasing our established network and creating even more opportunities for our 300+ member companies,” said Rebecca Olson, CEO of AmCham Oman.

Why This Matters for Oman

The rebranding carries broader significance for Oman’s economy and its private sector. As part of the global AmCham network spanning over 100 countries, AmCham Oman enhances Oman’s international business visibility, positioning the Sultanate as an attractive destination for American investors and partners.

Increased Investment: The AmCham name provides global credibility that encourages U.S. companies to explore opportunities in Oman’s strategic sectors—from renewable energy and tourism to logistics and technology.



The AmCham name provides global credibility that encourages U.S. companies to explore opportunities in Oman’s strategic sectors—from renewable energy and tourism to logistics and technology. Export Growth: Through the U.S.–Oman Free Trade Agreement, AmCham Oman continues to help Omani exporters access the world’s largest consumer market, supporting diversification and non-oil growth.



Through the U.S.–Oman Free Trade Agreement, AmCham Oman continues to help Omani exporters access the world’s largest consumer market, supporting diversification and non-oil growth. Stronger Bilateral Ties: AmCham Oman acts as a private-sector bridge, helping both governments and businesses align priorities, resolve challenges, and accelerate partnerships that support Vision 2040 goals.



AmCham Oman acts as a private-sector bridge, helping both governments and businesses align priorities, resolve challenges, and accelerate partnerships that support Vision 2040 goals. Knowledge and Innovation Exchange: By linking Omani entrepreneurs, SMEs, and professionals with counterparts in the U.S., AmCham fosters collaboration, training, and the transfer of global best practices.



Under its new name, AmCham Oman will continue to deliver the same high-value programs and initiatives that have defined its success—from trade and investment roundtables and SME networking exchanges to sector-focused panels and professional community groups. Members will now also benefit from enhanced visibility through the global AmCham network.

The decision to transition from OABC to AmCham Oman reflects:

Global Alignment: Closer affiliation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and international AmCham network.



Closer affiliation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and international AmCham network. Clarity & Recognition: A name instantly understood by international investors and stakeholders.



A name instantly understood by international investors and stakeholders. Future Growth: A refreshed brand to support AmCham Oman’s expanding membership base, digital transformation, and new initiatives for 2026 and beyond.



The organization’s new website and digital platforms can now be found at www.amcham.om, with all social media handles updated to reflect the new identity.

“Our members are at the heart of this transition,” Rebecca added. “AmCham Oman continues to stand for collaboration, opportunity, and advocacy on behalf of the U.S.–Oman business community. We are proud to carry forward our mission under a name that represents both our heritage and our future.”

