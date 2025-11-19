MUSCAT: The Fourth CEO Summit was held on Monday, bringing together senior executives, policymakers and global thinkers for discussions centred on leadership, economic transition and investment trends shaping Oman’s future. Sponsored by Oman Arab Bank and held in collaboration with Crossroads by Harvard Business School, focused on the implications of rapid technological change and the country’s Oman Vision 2040 objectives.

CEO of Oman Arab Bank, Sulaiman al Harthi, said corporate leaders in Oman are expected to navigate increasingly complex market conditions as technology, global supply chains and capital flows evolve. He emphasised leadership models that prioritise collaboration, adaptability and ecosystem-building to support national development.

A keynote address by Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, highlighted the centrality of energy transition and innovation to the country’s long-term economic strategy. He noted that new investments in renewables, hydrogen and efficiency measures will require agile leadership capable of balancing growth with sustainability.

Speakers provided a range of perspectives relevant to the private sector. Saleh Lootah discussed the growing influence of the Harvard Business School GCC network in shaping regional leadership trends. Longgen Zhang (Sam) offered insights into shifting global capital markets, particularly as emerging economies reposition themselves amidst geopolitical and technological realignments. Raif al Harthy explored opportunities in Oman’s expanding SME and startup ecosystem, while Tariq Qureishy examined how artificial intelligence is reshaping executive decision-making and organisational design.

A panel moderated by Dr Lamya al Haj closed the summit with an assessment of the skills required for Oman’s shift towards a knowledge-based economy. Panellists agreed that digital capabilities, innovation-driven thinking and upskilling of the national workforce will be essential for maintaining competitiveness.

