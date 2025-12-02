Madinat Al Irfan will be home to the new headquarters of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), spanning 10,000 sqm.

Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OCCI, said, “The establishment of our new headquarters in Madinat Al Irfan is part of the efforts to enhance its services and strengthen its role in empowering the business sector.” This location, with its proximity to government institutions and the private sector, will give us greater ability to connect with various stakeholders.

Azzan bin Qasim al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Omran Group, stated: “The decision of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry to establish its new headquarters in Madinat Al Irfan reinforces the city’s position as a preferred destination for both institutions and investors.”

The new headquarters project for the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry represents a qualitative leap in developing the Chamber’s institutional work system, allowing it to expand its services and enhance its readiness to support the private sector with greater efficiency and flexibility.

As the project progresses, the Chamber continues to strengthen its national presence as an effective umbrella for the business community and an incubator for initiatives that contribute to achieving long-term economic development goals.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

