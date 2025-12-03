MUSCAT - Muscat Clearing & Depository Company (MCD), an affiliate of Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), hosted the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) in Muscat on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The two-day event brings together senior officials from central securities depositories and financial institutions from around the world.

Mohammed bin Said al Abri, CEO — MCD, underscored the significance of hosting the gathering: "Welcoming ANNA’s Extraordinary General Meeting in Muscat reaffirms the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a trusted financial hub and reinforces our commitment to transparency and sustainable growth within a promising investment environment. Since joining ANNA in 2008, MCD has strengthened market readiness by applying international numbering standards and by gaining access to a global network of experts, driving integration and innovation among depositories worldwide”, he said.

Topics presented during the EGM include educational and awareness-related subjects covering the latest developments in financial markets, as well as subjects that relate specifically to the organisation, such as challenges, issues and future projects it aims to pursue with the support of its members in the coming period.

“These meetings are an opportunity to exchange information and to bring together a large group of professionals from depository companies and other financial institutions. It is a valuable chance to share experiences, exchange views and support the capital market sector in the Sultanate of Oman with the best expertise and practices adopted in other regional and global markets”, Al Abri stated.

Stephan Dreyer, Managing Director of ANNA, added: “The ANNA General Meeting provides an important platform to discuss the future of financial data, promote transparency and advance the alignment of international standards for defining and classifying financial instruments”.

The first day of the programme featured several keynote addresses from several organisations, including a keynote presented by Ahmed al Mukhaini, Advisor at the Financial Services Authority (FSA), Samra al Harthy, Chief Economist and Head of Investment Research at the Oman Investment Authority and Uwe Meyer, Executive Director of ANNA. There was also panel discussion exploring “The future of Middle Eastern Markets”.

The Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) is the international authority responsible for establishing and managing the standards for International Securities Identification Numbers (ISIN) and plays a pivotal role in shaping global market infrastructure.

