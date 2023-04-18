Muscat- Continuing to lend a helping hand to Syria and Turkey, Oman Charitable Organization raised USD 100,000 through Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel. The funds are earmarked to help rebuild homes in the areas devastated by the earthquake that hit both countries earlier in the year.

“During this month of giving we are proud to be joining hands with one of Oman’s leading steel players to help make a bigger difference in supporting Syria and Turkey during Ramadan and Eid, said Badr Al Zaabi, CEO of Oman Charitable Organization.

Harssha Shetty, Jindal Shadeed CEO commented, “Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters in Syria and Turkey during the Holy month of Ramadan, when families come together. There are hundreds of thousands of people who are still living in very harsh conditions, with limited space in shelters and sparse food and clean water. Working with Oman Charitable Organization, we hope to bring attention back to Syria and Turkey during the Holy month and help them in their noble cause.”

Over the past months since the earthquake, Oman Charitable Organization has raised a considerable amount which has gone towards providing necessities to those displaced from the disaster ranging from non-perishable food items to clothes and blankets. Plans are now underway to support the rebuilding of homes and neighborhoods.

Established in 2010, Jindal Shadeed is the largest privately-owned integrated steel producer in the region. Made in Oman for Oman, its iron and steel is exported to over 30 countries around the world, reaffirming the Sultanate’s position on the global steel trade map. Today it accounts for 1.5% of Oman’s GDP, and has set in motion bigger plans to further drive value for the country through the development of a green hydrogen-read steel plant in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm. An advocate for positive change, its social contributions in Al Batinah Governorate and the nation has impacted thousands through community focused development projects, health and sports initiatives.

-Ends-