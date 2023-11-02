Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, The Organization of the Islamic Cooperation - Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT) 5G Security Working Group has announced the launch of a Harmonized and Unified Cybersecurity Certification System (HUCCS) as part 3 of the OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework, in order to systematically and comprehensively provide a common assurance mechanism for the individually certified cybersecurity outcomes of 5G networks and services among the OIC member states. HUCCS is a timely update of the OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework released in early 2022.

The proposal and contents of the HUCCS has been agreed upon by the OIC-CERT Board Members during a meeting held on October 8, 2023 in Abu Dhabi. It is identified as a work item under the OIC-CERT 5G Security Working Group (WG) and part of the periodic refreshment of OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework to keep it updated.

Mohd Shamir Hashim, Senior Vice President of CyberSecurity Malaysia and the Co-Chair of the OIC-CERT 5G Security WG, stated: "HUCCS and the OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework set a new benchmark for 5G cybersecurity in the global arena and demonstrate the leadership and vision of the Islamic world in embracing the opportunities and challenges of the digital transformation. We are confident that HUCCS will foster a culture of collaboration and innovation among OIC member states and contribute to the social and economic development of the Islamic world through 5G technology."

Dr. Aloysius Cheang, Huawei's Chief Security Officer for Middle East and Central Asia and co-chair of the 5G Security WG, commented: "HUCCS is a milestone achievement for the OIC-CERT 5G Security WG. It demonstrates broad international commitment and capability to advance the cybersecurity of 5G networks and services in the Islamic world. We are hopeful this system will foster trust and collaboration among OIC member states and accelerate the adoption of 5G technology for social development and economic prosperity as 5G together with Cloud Computing are the 2 key pillars towards embracing digital transformation and the various applications and computing paradigms such as Metaverse and AI, where data is the new oil."

HUCCS promotes the cross-recognition of cybersecurity certifications, increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of deploying 5G solutions and helps improve the overall cybersecurity level for OIC member states and their stakeholders. It is based on four basic principles and a documentary system that guide the OIC member countries to design, implement, improve, and continuously optimize cybersecurity certifications. HUCCS also defines the roles and responsibilities of different practitioners involved in the certification and cross-recognition process and the actions and approaches to maintain HUCCS in the long term. It offers a conduit for OIC member states to enter new market space in partnership with other countries leveraging on HUCCS to reduce barriers of entry, cost of business, and time to market.

The OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework is an advanced control agreement that establishes the global norms for the safe and secure operation of the next-generation network. This framework includes international cooperation, risk assessment and management, cybersecurity maturity, authentication and identity management, privacy protection and compliance with international laws. With the emergence of the 5G, members felt the need to prioritize the security aspect of this upcoming technology; thus, the OIC-CERT 5G Security WG was formed. The WG is jointly led by Cybersecurity Malaysia, an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Malaysia and the OIC-CERT Permanent Secretariat, and Huawei UAE, an OIC-CERT commercial member.

About OIC-CERT

The OIC-CERT was established in year 2009, as a platform for member countries to explore and develop collaborative initiatives and potential partnerships in matters pertaining to cyber security to strengthen self-reliant in the cyberspace. To date, the OIC-CERT has 60 members from 28 OIC countries. The OIC-CERT is an affiliate member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Further information about OIC-CERT can be found at www.oic-cert.org.

About CyberSecurity Malaysia

CyberSecurity Malaysia is the national cybersecurity specialist and technical agency under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD). CyberSecurity Malaysia is committed to provide a broad range of cybersecurity innovation-led services, programmes and initiatives to help reduce the vulnerability of digital systems, and at the same time strengthen Malaysia’s self-reliance in cyberspace. Among specialized cyber security services provided are Cyber Security Responsive Services; Cyber Security Proactive Services; Outreach and Capacity Building; Strategic Study and Engagement, and Industry and Research Development. CyberSecurity Malaysia is one of the co-founders of the OIC-CERT and the Permanent Secretariat of the OIC-CERT. For more information, please visit http://www.cybersecurity.my.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

