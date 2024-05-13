Muscat: Shell Oman is thrilled to announce its recent accolades at the prestigious Top Omani Brands 2024. Shell Oman was awarded top honors in the Premium Fuel category for its Shell V-Power. The annual awards ceremony, hosted by Alam Al Iktisaad magazine, celebrates outstanding contributions and achievements of leading brands in Oman’s vibrant economic landscape.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for Shell Oman, affirming its position as a leader in its sector by providing high-quality, advanced fuel solutions. Shell V-Power, a standout beyond conventional fuels, is engineered to provide the engine optimum performance. It is now available at 77 Shell service stations in Oman and will be expanded to all Shell sites in a phased manner. At Shell Oman, our focus extends to offering a wide variety of fuels coupled with a retail experience prioritizing convenience, quality, and choice.

Recently, Shell introduced the new and improved Shell V-Power, designed to clean up to 100% of critical engine parts—such as fuel injectors and/or inlet valves—to maximize engine performance, keep engines running like new*, and make your drive feel like the best drive.

Celebrating the achievements, Mr. Suresh Nair, General Manager - Mobility at Shell Oman Marketing Company, expressed, “We are immensely honored to receive this award for our Shell V-Power. This accolade is a reflection of our team’s steadfast commitment to excellence and our pursuit of innovation in all facets of our operations. Shell V-Power is engineered to provide your engine optimum performance, setting the standard for advanced fuel technology. At Shell Oman, we believe in not just meeting, but pioneering industry standards for product quality and customer satisfaction. Our focus has always been on powering progress with cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers.”

He further added, "As we accept this prestigious award, it is a moment of pride for all of us at Shell Oman and an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the Sultanate. Looking ahead, we are motivated to continue our journey of innovation. This award strengthens our resolve to keep advancing and keep innovating, ensuring that we offer nothing but our best.”

Looking ahead, Shell Oman continues its commitment to growth and sustainability, investing in strategic locations, upgrading customer experiences, and expanding its network of quality Shell service stations. The company’s dedication to innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainability positions it as a market leader in Oman's evolving energy landscape.

*Disclaimer:

Removes and protects from the build-up of performance robbing deposits on key fuel system components such as intake valves and/or fuel injectors. Cleanliness and engine performance recovery demonstrated using industry standard and Shell proprietary tests. Actual effects and benefits may vary according to vehicle type, vehicle age, vehicle condition and driving style. No guarantees provided.

About Shell Oman Marketing Company

Shell Oman Marketing Company is a publicly listed company on Muscat Stock Exchange. Shell Oman operates in a multi downstream-business structure providing Mobility, Commercial, Lubricants, Marine, Bitumen and Aviation fuel products and services in Oman. The company owns and operates the only ISO-certified lubricants blending plant of its kind in Mina Al Fahal that produces Made-in-Oman Shell-branded lubricants for local and regional markets. Shell Oman excels in its commitment to local talent development, with more than 93% Omanisation rate across its workforce. The Company works to meet the Sultanate’s growing energy demands, and contributing to its prosperity in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible manner, by operating safely and ethically and creating sustainable value for the Omani community.

