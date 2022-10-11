Yves Baudechon explains “Like Social.Lab, we plan to expand the agency globally, hopefully reproducing the same success story. From the start, we will have offices in New York, Brussels and Cape Town and as of 2023, Asia too. We will develop Tok.Lab within Ogilvy as representative of our greater partnership with WPP and Ogilvy since 2013. Our ambition is to be a WPP Centre of Excellence for brands wanting to fully leverage the power of TikTok, by centralising the unique expertise, capabilities, talent & workflows in one dedicated team of experts.”

“TikTok is a world on its own. And everyone wants a piece of it but only a few know how to get it right” declares Arnaud Vanhemelryck who will manage this new entity, assisted by Selim Hamzaoui on the commercial side. “We noticed that brands are slowly but surely considering taking a leap to join the fastest-growing digital platform of the past decade. What we also know for sure is that the traditional agency approach and set-up won’t fit the pace nor the cultural pulse of TikTok. This is where Tok.Lab enters the scene. We have the know-how and want to help brands master the codes of the platform and find true cultural resonance thanks to our strong relationship with the TikTok teams, proprietary intelligence tools and also our agency talents that live and breathe this short-form content platform. The opportunities for brands that get it right are significant – both for engagement, cultural relevance, share of voice and commerce.”

Tok.Lab is a uniquely positioned end-to-end specialist agency servicing local and global advertisers with TikTok capabilities spanning across strategy, creative, sound, media, commerce, influence and intelligence. Tok.Lab is currently helping brands such as Milka, Coca-Cola, L’Oréal and Vans launch their presence on TikTok. The new agency also benefits from strong relationships with TikTok global and regional teams.

