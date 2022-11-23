EMEA — With 115 statues in total, including 3 Grand, Ogilvy earned the highly sought-after title of LIA Global Network of the Year. Three of the network’s regions were also awarded as Regional Network of the Year: Asia, South America and Europe.

Across EMEA, Ogilvy won 51 statues across six markets, with DAVID Madrid taking home the Regional Agency of the Year accolade. Impactful work from the region was championed with Golds being presented to campaigns for Dove’s ‘Toxic Influence’ and Relate’s ‘The Hornicultural Society’ by Ogilvy UK, Activision’s ‘Scratchboards’ and Burger King’s ‘Even more confusing times’ by DAVID Madrid. Further statues were won by Ogilvy Italy, Greece, Africa and South Africa.

Celebrating the success across the network Barbara Levy, President of the LIA’s commented: “Several Ogilvy agencies achieved milestones in the show this year. Ogilvy has always been a creative giant. This year proves it! Heartiest congratulations!”

“To see such a wealth of impactful work from across EMEA awarded at this year’s LIA’s is evidence of one of Ogilvy EMEA’s biggest assets - its creative bench-strength across the region. We have an active network – in the region and across the world - that truly connects, collaborates, and congregates around meaningful work for big brands. And we do this together with our clients, our partners who inspire and catalyze us to drive impactful work for business, people and the planet.” says Patou Nuytemans, CEO EMEA, Ogilvy

Stephan Vogel, Chief Creative Officer, EMEA Ogilvy adds “We aim to create great work for big brands, that’s what we want, and that’s what we delivered. The scope and variety of our work is really something to be celebrated, from campaigns like ‘Don’t ever leave me’ by Ogilvy Greece, which was awarded a Silver and helped to increase calls by domestic survivors by x8 times, through to Doves ‘Reverse Selfie’ campaign by Ogilvy UK – these are campaigns that deliver true impact. I congratulate our brilliant teams working across our dozens of offices, over dozens of countries whose commitment to delivering the best work, we owe these successes too. A huge thank you also to our clients for their bravery to be bold and their trust in us to drive impact for their brands.”

