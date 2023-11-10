International legal and professional services firm Ogier has opened an office in Dubai to provide a full service to clients in the Middle East.

Ogier will offer legal, corporate services, and regulatory consulting from its new location in the Dubai International Finance Centre.

Ogier managing partner Edward Mackereth said: "This is a significant milestone which means we can expand and build on our existing expertise in the region to now offer on-the-ground advice and services to clients in the Middle East.

"Central to our global offering is accessibility for clients and intermediaries to our specialist teams in their time zone.

"We are now providing a full-service office in Dubai with our law firm, our corporate services provider Ogier Global, and our regulatory consulting team all present in our new premises at Emirates Financial Towers."

Ogier advises its clients in the Middle East on British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, Ireland and Luxembourg law across its network of offices, which also includes Beijing, Hong Kong, London, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

The firm's transactional services cover Banking and Finance, including Islamic finance and fund finance, Corporate and Investment Funds advice.

From a private wealth perspective Ogier has a long track record of assisting ultra-high net worth families from the region to structure and support their wealth and businesses, and ensure an orderly transfer of wealth to the next generations.

Ogier's contentious legal services support the spectrum of its transactional services, along with restructuring, fraud and asset tracing.

Corporate services provider Ogier Global works closely with Ogier's partner-led legal teams to incorporate and administer a wide variety of vehicles. Supported by market-leading technology, its entity administration platform and in-built client service portal gives clients real-time access to statutory information and the ability to interact with the administration of their entities.

Navigating regulatory regimes is increasingly challenging as international regulation becomes more complex. Ogier Regulatory Consulting’s specialists in Dubai will assist investment advisors and fund managers with obtaining financial services permissions from local regulators by handling the complete authorisation process.

Edward Mackereth added: "David Welford, a Dispute Resolution partner in our legal team who has broad experience of commercial and financial disputes with a focus on cross-border company, trusts and insolvency matters, has relocated to lead the new office.

"We've also added talent to our team from the Dubai market with Daniel Pacic, who has joined us as Managing Director of Ogier Global, our corporate services provider.

"Also new to our team are Praveer Pinto, who has joined us as Director in our Regulatory Consulting division, and Tina Asgarian has joined us as Counsel in our Dispute Resolution team."

Ogier's Dubai office is at 1003, South Tower, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC, Dubai. To speak to a Dubai based specialist email dubai@ogier.com

