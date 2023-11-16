New York – Global ocean exploration nonprofit OceanX will embark on a first-of-its-kind mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in partnership with The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), G42 and Bayanat. Alongside these partner organizations, OceanX will develop a comprehensive map of the UAE’s ocean environment for the first time in history and conduct fishery assessments to create environmentally sustainable fishing tools and methods. The mission will bookend the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, with the first half taking place from November 14 - 23 and the second half from December 15 - 24 in UAE waters.

The waters of the UAE’s east coast have not been explored, and yet they boast unique characteristics like high salinity and shallow depths, making the sea one of the hottest on the planet. OceanX will supply the unique capabilities of OceanXplorer, the worlds’s most advanced research vessel, including manned submersibles, ROVs, and acoustic mapping sonars to create a baseline of the UAE’s aquatic ecosystems such as seafloor geology, nutrient levels, and megafauna population. This baseline will reveal the most complete picture of the UAE’s deep-sea environment ever. By exploring extreme environments like this, OceanX advances scientific knowledge about how life can adapt to severe climates and the resulting implications for the future of our ocean. In turn, this research will facilitate informed decision-making for the sustainable management and conservation of our ocean, offering promising prospects for scientific understanding and practical applications.

“Embarking on this groundbreaking mission with our esteemed partners in the United Arab Emirates marks a milestone in our pursuit of oceanic understanding and conservation,” said Vincent Pieribone, co-CEO of OceanX. “In developing novel technologies and conducting unprecedented research together, we’re shaping a sustainable future rooted in the spirit of discovery, scientific research, and technological advancement that will help empower local fishery practices around the world.”

OceanX also will help revolutionize traditional approaches to fishery assessments by testing advanced methods developed with EAD and G42, leveraging genomic technology like eDNA sampling and G42’s artificial intelligence (AI) tool, giQ. G42’s advanced AI will enable real-time ocean data analysis, species identification, and habitat mapping, while making valuable inferences about ecosystem health and biodiversity to support future research and conservation efforts. The goal is to create tools that are both cost-effective and reduce the environmental impact of fishery assessments. Combining eDNA and AI analysis can create a new, minimally invasive, high-resolution data collection method to support conservation planning, accurate stock assessment, and an understanding of the changing conditions that affect marine species. This approach will enable countries to rapidly analyze vast datasets, even if they lack the specialized personnel expertise typically required to do so.

“We are always on the lookout for international partners to conduct joint research with, using the most advanced and innovative technologies. Our partnership with OceanX and this mission in the UAE’s waters is a prime example of this,” said Ahmed Al Hashmi, executive director of Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD. “With their disruptive technology onboard OceanXplorer and EAD’s experienced team of scientists, this partnership will be able to explore and discover our marine environments, to facilitate the development of restoration programs for our ecosystems, fisheries and vast diversity of marine species.”

Leveraging its extensive knowledge of the region, EAD will share invaluable insights and data found using the state-of-the-art research vessel Jaywun, the country’s first dedicated research ship and the most advanced in the region crafted for the unique conditions of the Arabian Gulf. This partnership between EAD and OceanX will allow capacity building for local researchers through ADERN (Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Network) which provides young, local, science-passionate researchers with a chance to conduct research onboard Jaywun and OceanXplorer. Additionally, this partnership extends beyond research, as OceanX, renowned for its media expertise, joins forces with EAD in developing compelling media materials to amplify the impact of their collective conservation efforts.

Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, deputy group chief operating officer, M42 said “TM42 is proud to contribute to the advancement of marine research and environmental conservation through this partnership. This initiative combines EAD's cutting-edge marine research vessel technologies with the expertise of G42 Healthcare, an M42 pillar, in genome sequencing, DNA analysis, chemistry research, imaging, and AI to protect biodiversity, promote ecosystem resilience, and address the pressing issue of climate change.”

Together, the knowledge gained and methods developed through this OceanX mission will form a solid foundation for UAE ocean management decision making and open doors to more accessible ocean health analysis.

About OceanX

OceanX is a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

http://www.ead.gov.ae/

About G42

G42 is a global technology group headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a mission to develop cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions for societal betterment. They collaborate with industry leaders to create responsible and impactful digital transformation solutions spanning various sectors, with a focus on healthcare and space exploration.

About Bayanat

A subsidiary of G42, Bayanat specializes in advanced AI-powered geospatial intelligence services for sectors like Defense, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities, and Transportation. Their offerings include various geospatial products and services enhanced by AI, known as gIQ.

