Fully digital C-RAN antenna system gives extensive 4G and 5G mobile coverage to all 38 floors of O2 Telefónica Germany’s headquarters while also enabling customers to experience private networks

Dubai, UAE – Visitors and employees at Munich’s tallest skyscraper are benefitting from seamless mobile coverage following the deployment of CommScope’s (NASDAQ: COMM) DAS ERA® technology.

The Hochhaus Uptown München, known as the O2 Tower and headquarters of O2 Telefónica Germany, has been equipped with a fully digital DAS ERA C-RAN antenna system, covering all 38 floors. Additionally, on selected floors, O2 Telefónica will use CommScope’s DAS ERA technology to enable O2 Telefónica’s customers to demo private networks.

As part of the deployment CommScope installed 5G new radio 4x4 MIMO native active access points, to minimize equipment count – the first live installation of the technology in the DACH region, and among the largest in Europe.

The whole building now benefits from the use of 2G, 4G and 5G new radio licensed spectrum from O2 Telefonica, as well as of the industry 5G spectrum allocated in Germany for private networks.

As part of the installation, CommScope deployed both passive components and indoor antennas.

“After the installation of CommScope’s C-RAN system at the O2 Tower we are experiencing first-in-class throughput performances, thanks to the native 4x4 MIMO support and LTE carrier aggregation,” stated Matthias Johannes, Group Lead Technology Special Projects at O2 Telefónica. “The ability to host a private network for demonstrations to our customers enables us to also address new market segments.”

“Throughout the deployment we supported O2 Telefónica Germany, not only with the fully digital innovative DAS ERA C-RAN antenna system, but also with our unique field service technicians for the whole project lifecycle,” stated Samuel Buttarelli, vice president, Sales ICN EMEA and APAC, at CommScope. “The system we’ve installed can be cost-effectively extended to add new frequency bands and operators without touching the system, making it plug-and-play.”

