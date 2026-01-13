DUBAI, UAE – Over the past three years since the initial release of publicly available LLMs, a massive wave of interest and innovation has been unleashed to bring new, innovative solutions to customers. LLMs, for the first time, offered token prediction output that enabled users to create text, images, summaries, translations, and thousands of additional use cases, providing value to individuals and organizations.

NVIDIA’s advanced AI infrastructure is the best-in-class platform for processing the underlying tokens needed for generative AI output. We also observed that models continued to grow and evolve, requiring new solutions and innovations to keep up with resource demands and solutions to the growing complexity of the infrastructure needed to power them. Customers demand performance, scale, and power efficiency.

Nutanix quickly responded by creating an integrated AI operating environment to enable enterprise customers to simply and efficiently build software infrastructure to power diverse generative AI applications. Based upon Nutanix’s award-winning Acropolis Operating System (AOS) storage platform solution and AHV Hypervisor virtualization solution, Nutanix also offers the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP), Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI), Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS), and Nutanix Database (NDB) solutions. Nutanix also partners with Canonical to include the Ubuntu Pro OS for NKP bare metal deployments, giving customers a complete end-to-end offering with the optimal NVIDIA compatibility in the ecosystem.

The Nutanix integrated AI operating environment is a turnkey, complete system to operationalize AI factories built on NVIDIA AI infrastructure and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA NIM microservices. We make it simple to activate AI infrastructure investments and get from dock delivery to producing tokens as rapidly as possible, all from one OS vendor, while fully integrated with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem.

To support the introduction of the NVIDIA Rubin platforms, Nutanix is also collaborating closely with NVIDIA to design and enhance our integrated AI operating environment for their latest acceleration technologies. Nutanix plans to support the NVIDIA Vera Arm based CPUs and the NVIDIA Rubin GPUs for bare metal NKP and AHV and NKP based virtualized environments. Nutanix will also support the NVIDIA Inference Context Memory Storage Platform with the NVIDIA BlueField-4 storage processor.

Nutanix has a rich history of supporting open source, and we will also continue our commitment to open source with the newest NVIDIA open-permissible models and NIM microservices to bring the latest LLM model benefits to customer use cases and solutions.

This brings support for the latest AI infrastructure from NVIDIA. Nutanix will also add support for NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet Photonics switch systems to enable complete datacenter acceleration in the Nutanix integrated AI operating environment.

“The AI-driven industrial revolution requires a foundation that strips away complexity to deliver rapid time to value for enterprise AI,” said Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise AI Products, NVIDIA. “By integrating the NVIDIA Rubin platform with Nutanix’s AI operating environment, organizations gain a sovereign AI foundation to build their own AI factories and turn proprietary data into a decisive competitive advantage.”

Generative AI is powered by tokens, and Nutanix and NVIDIA are offering infrastructure solutions for the most optimized, accelerated, and easiest to use token generation to power all AI applications.

“In the UAE, organizations are increasingly looking to leverage AI at scale while ensuring local control and compliance,” said Mahmoud Sharaf, Director, Systems Engineering - South Gulf & Sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix. “By combining Nutanix’s integrated AI operating environment with NVIDIA Rubin platforms, enterprises can accelerate AI adoption, simplify infrastructure management, and generate real business value from day one.”

About Nutanix

