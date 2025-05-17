Nudra Developments announced its partnership with ADC Engineering to handle architectural design of Pace Mall. The agreement reflects Nudra’s strategy of collaborating with experienced, high-caliber partners to boost the investment appeal of its projects.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Mohamed Ezz El-Din, Founder and CEO of Nudra Developments; Eng. Ahmed Maher, Chairman of ADC Engineering and Design Manager; and Eng. Ahmed Sorour CEO of ADC Engineering and Founding Partner, in the presence of representatives from both companies.

Eng. Mohamed Ezz El-Din, Founder and CEO of Nudra Developments, stated that the collaboration aims to leverage ADC Engineering’s expertise to deliver projects that meet international standards.

Ezz El-Din said that this partnership marks an important step toward offering high-quality real estate products that align with market needs and reflect modern trends in property development.

He added, “We consider modern, adaptable design a fundamental pillar of any successful development. That’s why we chose ADC as the design consultant for our flagship project, Pace Mall. ADC’s deep expertise and strong track record played a key role in our decision. From the very first discussions, it was clear they shared our vision, and we quickly discovered a shared mindset—setting the stage for ongoing collaboration in the future.”

He explained that the Pace Mall is being developed with investments exceeding EGP 500m and is planned to become a distinguished commercial and medical destination in the heart of Sheikh Zayed City—specifically on Al Shabab Street, one of the most vibrant locations in the area.

Additionally, the mall boasts a strategic location near major hospitals such as Zayed Specialized Hospital and is surrounded by a variety of malls and retail outlets, ensuring steady foot traffic and high demand throughout the day.

Eng. Ahmed Sorour CEO of ADC Engineering and Founding Partner, stated, “We are proud of our partnership with Nudra, a company with a promising investment vision and ambitious plans that we are pleased to be part of. We are committed to delivering designs that align with Nudra’s bold vision and contribute added value to its projects and to the real estate market as a whole.”

He pointed out that Nudra Developments is an emerging player in real estate sector, distinguished by its unique approach that emphasizes credibility, initiates construction before sales, and is committed to raising delivery and quality standards in the Egyptian market—strengthening the competitive advantage of its projects.

Eng. Ahmed Maher, Chairman of ADC Engineering and Design Manager, stated, “With this collaboration, we look forward to building a long-term strategic partnership with Nudra Developments. Our goal is to design architectural solutions that showcase the engineering quality and creative signature that define our portfolio, while meeting the high level of trust Nudra has placed in us.”

He stated that ADC Engineering is a prominent leader in engineering consulting and design, boasting a robust portfolio of significant projects spanning the commercial, residential, administrative, and entertainment sectors. Some of its standout projects include West Gate Mall, Plaza Vida, Madar Plaza, Flare Plaza, and Novella.