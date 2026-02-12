Cairo, Egypt:Truecaller, the world’s leading global communications platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Nile, a leading communications and information technology solutions provider in Egypt, to scale up its Customer Experience (CX) solutions across the country. As consumers grow increasingly cautious of unknown calls, this collaboration will enable businesses to clearly establish the legitimacy of their outreach, helping protect customers from scams and fraud while reducing the risk of financial loss in the Egyptian market.

Nile is now equipped to offer Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solution, featuring capabilities such as Verified Business Caller ID, Call Reason, Call Me Back, Video Caller ID, and User Feedback. These solutions will be extended to Nile’s clients across the banking, retail, automobile, and other key sectors. By enabling customers to instantly recognize legitimate business calls along with relevant context, the platform enhances two-way communication, reduces missed connections, and strengthens protection against call-related scams and fraud.

“Establishing our Customer Experience partnership in Egypt marks a pivotal milestone in Truecaller’s global expansion,” said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller. “In a market where trust is paramount, our collaboration with Nile will empower Egyptian businesses with the tools to communicate more transparently and confidently. This partnership will help elevate brand reputation, strengthen customer engagement, and safeguard end consumers. With Nile’s deep expertise across telecom and enterprise solutions, they are the ideal partner to help accelerate this transformation.”

“This partnership with Truecaller reinforces Nile’s commitment to enhancing customer trust and secure communication across Egypt,” said Karim Soliman, CEO at Nile. “By bringing Truecaller’s Customer Experience solutions to our enterprise clients, we are enabling businesses to connect with their customers more transparently, reduce fraud risks, and deliver more meaningful interactions.”

About Nile:

Nile (NILE.COM) is a leading communications and information technology solutions provider in Egypt, established in 1999. The company delivers integrated technology solutions and professional services across enterprise and telecom sectors, supporting organizations in deploying and managing mission-critical systems. With deep local market expertise and a strong focus on customer-centric delivery, Nile enables businesses to maximize the value of their technology investments. Visit www.nilecom.com.eg for more information.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users worldwide, with more than one billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Visit www.truecaller.com for more information.

