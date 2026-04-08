Developed by UNS Farms, the facility aims to boost local tomato supply and food security

Smart farming technology boosts yields while reducing water use by up to 90%.

Fresh produce now available direct-to-consumer via UNS Farms’ online platform.

For retail and HORECA, a streamlined supply chain ensures delivery within 24–48 hours, preserving freshness and minimizing losses.

Al Ain, UAE - At a time when global supply chains remain vulnerable, the UAE continues to lead by example in strengthening its focus on local food production, in line with its long-term vision for food security and self-sufficiency. Supporting this national priority, a new high-tech tomato farm has been launched by UNS Vertical Farms in Al Ain, further reinforcing the country’s push towards sustainable, homegrown agriculture.

Developed by UNS Vertical Farms, part of the UAE-based Speedex Group, the newly opened 10,000-square-metre facility is designed to produce approximately 150,000 kilograms of fresh tomatoes annually, contributing to a more consistent supply of locally grown produce. The initiative reflects a broader shift towards resilient, high-quality agricultural solutions that ensure freshness, flavour, and year-round availability, while catering to evolving demand across both households and the HORECA sector.

As countries increasingly focus on strengthening food resilience and local production, this launch aligns with the UAE’s strategic objectives. UNS Vertical Farms proudly supports UAE’S strategic objectives by employing advanced controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) technologies, combining hydroponics with IoT, AI, and data-driven systems to create a highly efficient, sustainable, and precision-controlled farming environment. Advanced sensors continuously monitor temperature, humidity, CO₂ levels, lighting, and nutrient delivery, while centralized control systems integrate climate control, irrigation cycles, airflow, and evaporative cooling into a single automated platform. This fully integrated approach ensures every variable is finely tuned to maximize efficiency, improve yields, minimize waste, and deliver consistently high-quality produce to the nation.

The farm cultivates a carefully curated selection of premium tomato varieties, including cherry and bunch tomatoes, all of which are non-GMO and free from pesticides and herbicides. Unlike imported produce, which is often optimized for long-distance transit, UNS Farms focuses on delivering superior taste, quality, and freshness tailored to the needs of UAE consumers. A key differentiator is its direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, allowing customers to order fresh produce via www.unsfarms.com. Its efficient supply chain ensures that produce reaches shelves and customers—including retail and HORECA channels—within 24 to 48 hours of harvest, preserving freshness and minimizing waste.

“Food security today goes beyond availability, it is about building a resilient, sustainable, and future-ready UAE food ecosystem,” said Mehlam Murtaza, Director of UNS Vertical Farms. “This facility reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s national vision by delivering consistent, high-quality produce grown locally with precision and care.”

More than just an agricultural facility, UNS Farms exemplifies how technology is reshaping food production across the UAE. It operates independently of seasons and extreme weather, overcoming the limitations of traditional farming in the region’s arid climate. Its advanced systems reduce water consumption by up to 90 per cent, making it a highly sustainable, UAE-aligned model for modern agriculture. Initiatives like this strengthen local supply chains, enhance food quality, and ensure the consistent availability of fresh produce for people across the UAE.

With more than three decades of presence, the Speedex Group continues to grow hand in hand with the UAE. UNS Vertical Farms highlights the private sector’s expanding role in advancing national priorities, including the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 and Net Zero 2050 goals. Through innovation, sustainability, and local investment, the farm embodies a forward-looking vision for a self-sufficient, resilient, and future-ready food ecosystem in the UAE.

About UNS Farms:

UNS Farms, established in 2018, a division of Speedex Group, is a UAE-based agritech company driving the future of sustainable urban agriculture through advanced vertical farming and innovative hydroponic production systems. Operating a controlled-environment facility in Dubai spanning nearly 8000 square metres, the farm produces up to 1,500 kilograms daily of fresh, pesticide-free herbs, microgreens, salads, and edible flowers using data-driven technologies. With its expansion into a 10,000-square-metre greenhouse in Al Ain, UNS Farms continues to strengthen its contribution to local food production and food security. The company also provides farm consultancy services, supporting the modernization of agricultural systems. In addition, UNS Farms has developed a strong local ecosystem, offering a wide range of fresh and organic produce, including fruits, vegetables, salads, herbs, edible flowers, microgreens, as well as milk, poultry, and meat products, available through its website www.unsfarms.com, ensuring quality, freshness, and accessibility across the UAE. For more information, please visit: www.unsfarms.com, https://www.instagram.com/unsfarms, https://www.linkedin.com/company/uns-farms, https://www.tiktok.com/@unsfarmsae.