DHL’s Sea Freight Express Service will improve transit times and boost reliability

Cargo received at EGBZ will be cleared within 24 hrs, improving overall transit by at least six days

UAE: DHL Global Forwarding has become the first logistics provider to launch fast-track sea freight clearance services at the Eastern Gateway Bonded Zone (EGBZ) at the King Fahad International Airport in Dammam, to speed up processing of LCL Sea Freight Services.

Located on a 100,000 sqm site at Dammam's King Fahad International Airport, EGBZ is designed to facilitate the movement of air and road cargo into Saudi Arabia in a seamless and efficient way. EGBZ is the fastest growing and only site in Saudi Arabia that offers multi-modal, multi-user, multi-temperature facilities, along with a fast-track clearance gateway, national distribution hub and bonded storage facility.

DHL will provide reliable, fully managed end-to-end transportation, ensuring predictability across the supply chain. Cargo received at the bonded facility will be cleared within 24 hrs from arrival to facility, thereby improving overall transit by at least six days compared to the conventional timelines.

Sue Donoghue, CEO of the Arab Cluster and Managing Director, Saudi Arabia at DHL Global Forwarding, said: “We feel proud of being one of the first having an active presence at the first Bonded Zone in KSA. Through the facility, DHL Global Forwarding will be able to offer more direct services, cutting transit times to a minimum, with reliable, fully managed, end-to-end transportation, ensuring predictability across the supply chain and enabling timely delivery. This means that container receiving, segregation, clearance, loading and delivery to the end user will be handled seamlessly by DHL Global Forwarding in collaboration with EGBZ authorities. Our goal is to centralize and manage global shipments from multiple origins, with guaranteed transit times and enhanced reliability.”

Mark C. Anthony, Commercial Director Eastern Gateway Bonded Zone, commented, “We are delighted to announce that DHL Global Forwarding is our first LCL Sea Freight Express client in Saudi Arabia’s fastest growing multi-modal inland port, located at King Fahad International Airport. Sea freight continues to grow rapidly as more clients are looking to use Dammam Airport (KFIA) as an alternative clearance gateway to Dammam Sea Port (KAAP) to avoid congestion and long wait times. The DHL and EGBZ Fast Track Sea Freight clearance service will be beneficial for all stakeholders, including Saudi consignees seeking faster vessel to door delivery times.”

The major benefits of the Sea Freight Express Services at EGBZ are average consignment clearance times of less than 12 hours, avoidance of port demurrage penalties, avoidance of line detention charges, deferment of duty payments while cargo is held in Bond at EGBZ, the ability to utilize EGBZ as a hub and spoke for KSA LMD of cleared consignments, and the ability to carry out value added services on imports pre-clearance.

-Ends-