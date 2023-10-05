Pixoul Gaming offers an exclusive VR game that is created specifically for its visitors at Pro levels, elevating Formula racing simulations with physics and handling so professional that even actual racing drivers endorse them.

With five distinct gaming zones, including VR, retro, console, mobile, and Esports zones, Pixoul Gaming provides a comprehensive gaming experience that appeals to both professional and amateur gamers.

There is a world of international tracks from the iconic Monzay to the highly challenging Spa-Francorchamps to try out. With cutting-edge controls, dynamic weather features, a symphony of engine sounds and hyper-realist environments, this gaming venue is for the true lovers of racing & gaming sports, delivering the ultimate Formula racing experience, as if you're stepping into the driver's seat of a real F1 car! The game's graphics showcase breathtaking attention to detail. Whether racing through cityscapes or countryside tracks, every pixel is meticulously crafted to immerse you in the world of racing legends. Guests can even take advantage of eSports Integration: Elevate your passion by participating in official eSports tournaments. Formula Racing Pro is the chosen platform for competitive virtual motorsport. Advanced Customization Options are also available - Formula Racing Pro offers an abundance of customization choices for those who relish fine-tuning every facet of their racing experience.

Pixoul Gaming serves as a hub for social interaction and entertainment within the gaming and cosplay communities, making Pixoul Gaming a dynamic destination for those looking to connect with like-minded individuals and enjoy immersive gaming experiences beyond the traditional gaming setup.

