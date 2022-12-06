The DMCC Lounge serves as a hub that brings the Almas Tower and JLT communities together

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – announced the opening of DMCC Lounge in the centrepiece of the vibrant Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) district, Almas Tower. The DMCC Lounge offers a unique collection of specialty tea and coffee from around the world, all roasted and blended in the DMCC Coffee and Tea Centres.

Open to the general public, the DMCC Lounge serves as a hub that brings the Almas Tower and JLT communities together. A range of special activities will run over the course of a week from 6 – 8 December to inaugurate the new Lounge. Activities will include rare coffee and tea tastings, coffee cupping and brewing masterclasses.

The DMCC Tea and Coffee Centres are purpose-built facilities with world-class processing capabilities and business services that facilitate trade. Both facilities have become home to growing communities of producers, traders, and entrepreneurs across all elements of the tea and coffee value chains. The DMCC Lounge will serve as a hub that allows people to experience the different flavours that the centres bring from across the world.

The DMCC Tea and Coffee Centres support the global industries by connecting the fast-growing consumer markets in the Middle East and Europe to some of the world’s major producing nations. The centres support the entire tea and coffee industries from crop to cup by offering cost-efficient logistical support as well as warehousing, brewing, blending, roasting and packaging services.

-Ends-

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae