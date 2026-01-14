Dubai, UAE – Network International (Network), a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, and flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, have announced a collaboration to deliver an enhanced, seamless payment experience for passengers at Dubai International (DXB).

As part of this commercial relationship, Network International has integrated its advanced Push to Pay solution on POS terminals into flydubai’s airport service touchpoints. The solution enables fast, secure, and frictionless payments by eliminating the need for manual entry. It supports all major international card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Diners, while also expanding acceptance to Jaywan, the UAE’s national payment scheme. Passengers will have greater choice and flexibility, allowing them to complete transactions with ease and confidence.

“Our collaboration with flydubai reflects our shared commitment to innovation and elevating the customer experience at every touchpoint,” said Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director, Merchant Services, at Network International. “By integrating our Push to Pay solutions on POS terminals, we are helping deliver a smoother, more efficient journey for travellers.”

Francois Oberholzer, Chief Financial Officer at flydubai, said: “Investing in the latest digital solutions has been a longstanding commitment at flydubai, which is why we are pleased to have collaborated with Network International. As our operations continue to grow, offering our customers seamless payment solutions will ensure that we continue to enhance our operational efficiency while delivering a convenient and elevated travel experience, both on the ground and in the air.”

As part of the collaboration, flydubai will continue to benefit from Network’s expanding suite of innovative payment solutions, ensuring reliability and continuous enhancement of the passenger experience.

flydubai has built a growing network of more than 135 destinations in 58 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia. The carrier is served by a modern and efficient fleet of 97 Boeing 737 aircraft.

This collaboration further strengthens Network International’s role as a trusted payments partner for the aviation and travel ecosystem, supporting the UAE’s broader vision for seamless digital experiences across key sectors.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

About flydubai:

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 135 destinations served by a fleet of 97 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network.

flydubai has marked its journey with a number of milestones:

An expanding network: Created a network of more than 135 destinations in 58 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.

Serving underserved markets: Opened more than 100 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.

An efficient single fleet-type: Operates a single fleet-type of 97 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 26 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 68 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Enhancing connectivity: Carried more than 120 million passengers since it began operations in 2009.

For all our latest news, please visit the flydubai Newsroom.

