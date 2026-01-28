Dubai, UAE., – NETSCOUT® SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of observability, AIOps, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today announced new capabilities that further enhance its award-winning observability solutions to address critical gaps in remote site management and risks stemming from expired SSL/TLS certificates. New nGeniusONE® solution enhancements support real-time deep packet inspection (DPI) over Ethernet or Wi-Fi 7, overcoming observability gaps in remote locations and delivering superior user experiences wherever needed. And NETSCOUT’s enhanced SSL/TLS certificates monitoring capabilities simplify and expedite management, reducing the risk of outages caused by missed certificate expirations.

Overcoming remote site observability gaps

NETSCOUT continues to innovate its observability solutions to help enterprises strengthen their digital resilience and ability to proactively prevent problem escalation. As the Wi-Fi 7 market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 61.5% between 2025 and 2030, according to BCC Research, driven by demand for ultra-fast speeds and low latency to support digital transformations and industrial IoT, observability solutions in remote locations need to evolve in parallel.

By adding Wi-Fi 7 support (backwards compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, 6, and 5) to the existing Ethernet support in new nGenius® Edge Sensors, IT teams can confidently monitor critical applications at remote sites and receive early warning notifications of emerging problems that prevent adverse impacts to revenue streams, customer service and employee productivity. Using the solution, enterprises gain comprehensive visibility to support current and future Wi-Fi deployments seamlessly. NETSCOUT was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan for visionary innovation, performance and customer impact, reflecting our continuous innovation and commitment to customer success.

Real-time SSL Certificate visibility prevents outages, reduces risk and supports compliance

NETSCOUT has enhanced certificate monitor capabilities in nGeniusONE to provide real-time insights to maintain valid SSL certificates, proactively detect SSL certificates approaching their expiration, and discover unknown certificates running on non-standard ports, in disguise, or the result of shadow IT. This prevents costly downtime due to expirations, maintains user trust by avoiding security warnings, ensures compliance, and guards against vulnerabilities such as misissued or weak certificates. As a result, IT teams can proactively manage their servers, protect their business services more efficiently and effectively, and prevent painful problems related to certificate expiration.

SSL/TLS certificates authenticate the identity of a website, server, or service and enable secure, encrypted communication. According to recent research by the Ponemon Institute, 51% of organizations do not even know how many digital certificates their organizations have. Increased risks from expired or mismanaged certificates can trigger outages across websites, APIs, and critical digital services, resulting in revenue loss, missed SLAs, and customer churn. Beyond unplanned outages, certificate failures can also expose organizations to security threats, regulatory violations, and costly remediation, while highly visible browser warnings erode brand trust. Manual certificate management simply cannot scale as certificate lifespans shrink while hybrid, cloud and third-party ecosystems expand.

"Through our observability solutions, we’re helping organizations master their complex networks by shifting from reactive fixes to preventative operations,” stated Phil Gray, associate vice president, product management, NETSCOUT. “We aren't just accelerating MTTR; we’re giving IT teams the foresight to resolve issues before they touch the business, guaranteeing a high-quality experience for their employees and customers."

