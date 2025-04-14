NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - NEOM Investment Fund (NIF), the investment arm of NEOM, has announced a strategic investment in Liberation Labs, a global pioneer in precision-fermentation biomanufacturing. The partnership will set the foundation for Liberation Labs to support Topian, NEOM’s food company, in designing and developing an advanced precision-fermentation facility in the Kingdom.

Liberation Labs develops and operates purpose-built biomanufacturing facilities that utilize precision fermentation to produce basic food ingredients. The process offers a scalable and sustainable solution to traditional food production methods and can be used to produce high-value proteins without the need for animals.

Majid Mufti, CEO of NIF, commented: “This strategic partnership marks an important step on NEOM’s journey to become a global hub for industrial-scale sustainable food production. Liberation Labs’ expertise in precision fermentation and biomanufacturing will advance the establishment of NEOM as a leader in the biomanufacturing space, catalyzing the adoption of advanced food technologies and reshaping the food systems of tomorrow.”

Mark Warner, Founder and CEO of Liberation Labs, said: “The development of our first site in the Middle East, in partnership with NIF and Topian, is an incredible opportunity to blend our purpose-built biomanufacturing with their purpose-driven organizations. We look forward to collaborating to redefine the future of food production.”

Dr. Juan Carlos Motamayor, CEO of Topian, added, “At Topian, we’re transforming food systems to meet the needs of a growing population and a changing climate. The establishment of this advanced biomanufacturing facility will enable us to produce key food ingredients and high-quality alternative proteins efficiently and sustainably. This investment will not only help reduce food imports and improve food security but will also create new economic opportunities and high-skilled jobs, giving the Kingdom a competitive advantage in the dynamic, high-value novel-food sector.”

The investment in Liberation Labs embodies NIF’s role as a strategic investor and ecosystem developer. It lays the groundwork for scalable solutions that will not only benefit Topian’s business but also advance Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in advanced food biomanufacturing.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory - a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

About NEOM Investment Fund

NEOM Investment Fund (NIF) is the strategic investment arm of NEOM, accelerating the growth of its 15 knowledge-economy sectors. As the key enabler of NEOM’s commercial success, NIF is prioritizing investments that unlock next-generation industries to turn NEOM’s visionary goals into reality. NIF partners with likeminded innovative companies, investors, and entrepreneurs that are working on solving the world’s most complex problems.

About Liberation Labs

Liberation Labs is commercializing precision fermentation with a global network of purpose-built manufacturing facilities that enable the next wave of biotechnology advancements to produce bio-based consumer products at scale. We combine modern technology with fit-for-purpose design to bring reliable and cost-effective solutions that meet customer demand across the world. More information is available at www.liberationlabs.com.