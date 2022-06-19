National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) Chief Data Office has received the “Data Transformation” Award at the Annual Middle East Banking AI and Analytics Summit held in Dubai, UAE.

This year’s award honored the leading players and emerging trends in implementing use cases of AI, Data Analytics & related technologies, having a creative data-driven mindset, as well as implementing digital initiatives, innovative product /process development, AI/machine learning models.

The team has demonstrated success in the transformation of NBK’s Data and Analytics landscape in line with the forward looking vision of the Executive Management.

This crowning achievement is especially satisfying after displaying our consistent efforts to build a digital & data culture with internal capabilities that are knowledgeable in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, and Processing.

This award comes in recognition of the consistent efforts of NBK Chief Data Office team in developing data and analytic tools landscape. It also reflects the bank’s successful strategy to build a digital & data culture with internal capabilities that are knowledgeable in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, and Processing which contribute to better predict customer behavior and needs.

NBK’s multifaceted Data Transformation approach has enabled several strategic milestones in the customer journey by processing huge data, statistical analytics and creating data visualizations in more dynamic and highly efficient ways. In addition, NBK strives to enhance risk management prediction capabilities and to reduce costs through effective deployment of decision models based on robust data.

It is worth mentioning that NBK Data Center was established as a state-of-the-art facility for the purpose of analyzing huge amounts of data to study customers’ trends and needs to enable it to make quick and well-informed decisions that meet customers’ expectations.

The Middle East Banking AI and Analytics Summit is the only summit dedicated to Artificial Intelligence and data analytics in the GCC region, bringing together more than 300 senior executives and decision makers in the banking and financial service sector. The summit focused on addressing current concerns related to adopting futuristic technologies, providing the opportunity to explain actual case studies, and give presentations and panel discussions.

