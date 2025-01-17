NBK provides competitive interest rates and flexible repayment terms of up to 20 years

The Bank offers its clients outstanding financing solutions that open doors to access some of the world's most sought-after real estate markets

In a strategic move to strengthen its presence in international markets and elevate its global banking offerings, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has unveiled its mortgage services in Germany. This initiative enables NBK customers to access bespoke mortgage solutions and premium services tailored to meet their investment aspirations in key global real estate markets, including the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany and UAE.

This initiative aligns with the Group's ongoing efforts to bolster its presence in real estate financing services on both regional and global fronts. Leveraging its extensive network of international branches, its prominent position in some of the world's most sought-after real estate markets, and the unparalleled trust it commands in Kuwait, the region, and beyond, NBK continues to strengthen its role as a leading financial institution in this dynamic sector.

NBK’s international mortgage services offer unparalleled convenience and efficiency, allowing customers to finalize purchases, investments, and all related transactions locally in Kuwait without the need for travel. These services are facilitated through the International Mortgage Loan Center at NBK’s headquarters—the first of its kind in Kuwait—along with dedicated support at the Ras Al-Salmiya,and Surra branches.

NBK’s international mortgage services offer customers competitive interest rates, flexible repayment terms and high loan amount. In Germany, loans cover up to 65% of the property value and loan tenor up to 20 years. These features are designed to empower customers and investors, enabling them to own properties in key financial and business hubs around the world, while efficiently achieving their financial and investment goals.

NBK’s expansion underscores its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers globally, and its commitment to offering a range of mortgage financing options that cater to their individual preferences.

Beyond just real estate financing, NBK brings over 40 years of experience in international markets to help investors navigate foreign real estate opportunities. This includes providing expert advice, legal and procedural support through partnerships with local legal experts and offering real estate expenses and property management services in select countries.

Leveraging its extensive branch network spanning 13 countries, including Kuwait, NBK delivers international real estate services backed by a deep understanding of diverse market needs, fostering greater customer confidence. Moreover, NBK remains committed to integrating the latest technologies into its services to streamline the financing process and ensure quick and efficient implementation.

The bank continues to expand its real estate financing services in international markets, paving the way for its customers to discover investment opportunities in various promising real estate markets.

Furthermore, the Group’s network of overseas branches, spanning key financial and business capitals, is committed to offering top-tier products and services that empower customers to manage their personal and business needs with efficiency and ease. This extensive network brings a wide array of banking services, investment opportunities, and financing solutions directly to their fingertips, enabling seamless access to the most significant regional and global markets from Kuwait.