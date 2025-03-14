NBK advises verifying the beneficiary's name and transaction amount before completing any transfer

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) remains committed to supporting the "Let's Be Aware" campaign, launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) in collaboration with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA). The initiative aims to promote financial literacy, enhance financial inclusion, and educate customers across all segments of society.

As part of the campaign, NBK is raising awareness among customers about fraudulent schemes targeting Instant Payment Service (WAMD). The bank underscores the importance of recognizing these tactics and following essential precautions to safeguard against falling victim to such fraudulent transactions.

The Bank warned that fraudsters often contact individuals, falsely claiming to have mistakenly transferred funds to their accounts via "WAMD". They then urge recipients to return the money using payment links sent through WhatsApp, which are secretly designed to access victims' bank accounts and steal their financial information.

Furthermore, NBK urged customers to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links or those from unknown sources. The bank emphasized the importance of verifying the legitimacy of messages and communications before taking any action or making financial transfers. Additionally, it advised regularly updating banking passwords to enhance security and protect against potential breaches or data leaks.

The bank also urged customers to follow key security measures when using WAMD. These include verifying the beneficiary's name and transaction amount before transferring funds, ensuring the recipient's number is saved in their contact list, and confirming the legitimacy of the request, including the name and amount, before proceeding with the transaction.

NBK continues to play a proactive role in identifying emerging fraud tactics, equipping customers with essential knowledge, and providing clear, actionable guidance on prevention. Through its social media platforms, the bank consistently delivers targeted awareness materials, empowering customers to stay vigilant and safeguard their financial security.

NBK leverages its extensive communication capabilities, including its industry-leading digital channels with the largest following among Kuwaiti banks, to ensure the campaign’s messages are effectively disseminated to the widest audience, reinforcing financial awareness and security.

The "Let's Be Aware" campaign, launched by CBK in collaboration with KBA and local banks, stands as the largest financial awareness initiative in the region. It aims to enhance banking and financial literacy among customers by addressing critical topics, including fraud prevention measures, optimal use of banking services, and the promotion of a savings and investment culture, along with other key financial education themes.

NBK is a key supporter and strategic partner of all CBK campaigns and initiatives aimed at raising financial and banking awareness across society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait and the region, NBK actively organizes various initiatives to educate the community on banking-related matters. Additionally, the bank conducts extensive training programs for its employees to strengthen their expertise in fraud prevention and financial crime mitigation.