Kuwait: NBK Capital, a leading investment firm in the region and NBK Group’s investment arm, was awarded Global Finance’s “Best Debt Bank” in the Middle East for 2022.

Global Finance recognizes the world’s top performers in the banking industry and other financial services. These awards are a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

The award affirms NBK Capital’s track record in supporting a wide array of clients during unprecedented times and exceptional market conditions.

This recognition is a testament to NBK Capital’s extensive track record during 2021, having advised multiple local and regional issuers across several sectors including oil and gas, petrochemicals and financial services on a diversity of landmark conventional and Islamic debt capital market transactions across varying currencies, issuance formats and structures, advising on the equivalent of US$8.9bn of bond and Sukuk transactions during the year.

“It’s an honor to have NBK Capital recognized for its track record in the debt capital markets and execution of landmark DCM transactions. The award serves as another testament to NBK Capital’s commitment towards developing the region’s capital markets and recognizes the continued efforts placed towards bringing value to our clients” said Fares Hammami, Executive Director, and Head of Investment Banking.

“Investment banks are playing a leading role in reshaping the world economy as the pandemic progresses,” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. “It is more important than ever for companies to understand the specialties and skills that investment banks bring to the table. Global Finance’s Investment Bank Awards are a powerful resource that places the spotlight on the leading institutions in this sector.”

NBK Capital’s Investment Banking division offers a full suite of corporate finance advisory services, including Equity Capital Markets, Debt Capital Markets, Mergers and Acquisitions and Financing Advisory. NBKC has executed over US$91bn worth of investment banking mandates to date, further solidifying its track record as the country's corporate finance advisor of choice. NBK Capital had advised on more than US$33bn in debt capital market and debt restructuring mandates to date.

NBK Capital, a leading investment firm in the region, established in 2005, sets the standard in growth-focused innovative financial products and services. An excellent investment house, NBK Capital’s customer-centric approach provides forward-thinking solutions that address the specific investment needs of investors, both institutional customers and high net worth individuals. NBK Capital leverages local and regional experience and expertise by combining the strengths, resources and global network of the National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, one of the largest and oldest financial institutions in the region, with best-in-class investment structuring and execution, on a broad array of financial strategies to consistently deliver integrated value-added solutions, innovative products, objective research, creative thinking, timely implementation and excellence in service. Operating regionally from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Turkey and Egypt, and with over 159 investment professionals, NBK Capital prides itself on a reach and scale that is global, a presence that is regional and a service level that always remains personal.