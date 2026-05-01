- NBK’s efforts align with Nazaha's vision of building a generation capable of achieving sustainable development and economic prosperity.

- Since its launch in, Bankee saw noticeable successes and widespread adoption of the program in schools.

- NBK is committed to providing comprehensive support for educational development.

- Bankee is a cornerstone of the Bank's corporate social responsibility strategy.

In line with the efforts to strengthen strategic private and public partnerships, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait, paid an official visit to the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), where he met with its Chairperson, Dr. Rana Al-Fares and members of the Board of Directors. The meeting focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration and further partnerships in educational and awareness-raising initiatives that enhance integrity and social responsibility values ​​and achieve a sustainable impact on society.

The visit aimed to underscore the importance of institutional collaboration between NBK, one of Kuwait's leading financial institutions, and Nazaha, which reflects the commitment of both parties towards supporting national initiatives and promoting positive behavioral values ​​within the community.

The meeting involved reviewing the achievements of “Bankee”, the first program of its kind in Kuwait, which was established by NBK in collaboration with Nazaha and the Ministry of Education to promote financial literacy among learners from a young age. Since its launch 4 years ago, “Bankee” has achieved noticeable successes, as it reached more than 104 schools, and benefiting more than 50,000 learners, with the participation of more than 12,000 teachers in various regions of Kuwait, which echoes the wide and positive impact of the program on the educational system.

Moreover, the meeting explored the qualitative impact of “Bankee” in developing financial literacy among learners, as well as instilling in them a set of core values, such as responsibility, discipline, honesty and integrity, in addition to enhancing personal development skills, as well as the spirit of cooperation and teamwork. All these values contribute to raising a generation of Kuwaiti youth who are aware of the importance of stability and financial independence, and who possess the financial knowledge and skills necessary to achieve sustainable development and enhance the economic well-being of individuals and society.

Additionally, these efforts align with the role of Nazaha in promoting a culture of integrity, transparency and respect for public funds through awareness and educational initiatives that target students and build sustainable community awareness.

“Bankee” is a key pillar of NBK’s corporate social responsibility strategy, which focuses on supporting education, empowering youth, and preparing a conscious and responsible generation capable of positively adding to Kuwait’s comprehensive development.

This visit underscores the importance of maintaining joint initiatives that combine awareness and education, ensuring their lasting positive impact on students and the community, and strengthening national efforts to build a generation aware of the values ​​of integrity and responsibility.

It is worth noting that NBK is committed to dedicating its efforts and resources to fruitful cooperation with all state institutions to develop society and human resources, which are the cornerstone of growth and prosperity, particularly in the field of education, to which the Bank is committed to providing all forms of support for its development.