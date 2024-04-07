National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and LOYAC organized “Eid Clothing” campaign to support children in low income families through purchasing new Eid clothing to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr by dressing up and wearing their new outfits. The campaign covered purchasing new Eid clothing to 30 children in Kuwait.

Each dedicated volunteer was assigned to accompany a child to go shopping. The shopping trip included buying new clothes and shoes for Eid Al-Fitr, so that children would look their best and don’t feel left out of the celebration mood due to the limited resources of their families.

“NBK is so proud of its cooperation with LOYAC. We highly appreciate its role in the community through organizing a wide range of volunteering, developmental, awareness and social initiatives”,Joanne Al AbdulJaleel,NBK Public Relations Manager said.

“The “Eid Clothing” campaign, launched to support children in low income families, is considered a unique initiative across Kuwait. It extends a helping hand to families in need to bring them the joy of Eid through providing the necessary support to whomever in need, so no one is left out when celebrating Eid holidays” she added.

She highlighted that NBK is always committed to supporting humanitarian initiatives and is proud to lead this campaign with LOYAC. “We look forward to organizing this campaign to complement our community and philanthropic initiatives that share the same objectives of lending helping hands to those in need,” she noted.

Al AbdulJaleel stressed that NBK firmly believes that this social commitment is a fundamental cornerstone of NBK’s objectives as a leading financial institution, expressing his hopes that this campaign had left a positive impact on children and brought them happiness, confirming that NBK’s mission is to bring joy and hope for a better tomorrow.

The initiative is part of NBK’s commitment to its social responsibility program in Ramadan and expanding its reach to cover more sustainable programs.

NBK continues to reinforce its leading corporate citizen role committed to bringing positive values to the community through its CSR initiatives that adopt a wide range of objectives.

NBK’s participation in this initiative is part of its partnership with LOYAC through its participation in similar campaigns covering training, developmental, educational and social services programs.​​​​​