National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is pleased to announce the opening of its new NBF Ras Al Khaimah Branch, marking an important step in the Bank’s continued expansion across the Northern Emirates. Located in the Golf Apartment Building in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah, the branch is now open and fully operational.

The new branch reflects NBF’s continued investment in the Northern Emirates and its commitment to providing easy access to everyday banking and specialised services. Strategically situated in Al Hamra’s Al Jazeera district, the branch offers convenient ground-floor access, ample parking and proximity to residential, commercial and leisure destinations, making it easier for customers to bank on their schedule.

“Our new Ras Al Khaimah Branch reflects NBF’s deep commitment to the Northern Emirates and to building strong, long-term relationships with our customers,” said Mr. Adnan Anwar, Chief Executive Officer, NBF. “By expanding our physical presence in Ras Al Khaimah, we are reinforcing our long-term growth strategy, strengthening access and convenience, and laying the foundation for sustained service excellence for individuals and businesses across the emirate and the wider Northern Emirates.”

At the NBF Ras Al Khaimah Branch, customers can benefit from efficient and seamless personal banking services, alongside dedicated, relationship-led support for SMEs and corporates, including trade finance and treasury solutions. The branch also provides advisory-led financial services tailored to the evolving needs of Ras Al Khaimah’s growing community, supported by integrated digital and assisted banking channels that complement in-branch expertise and deliver a smooth, end-to-end banking experience.

The NBF Ras Al Khaimah Branch is now open and fully operational, welcoming customers across personal and business banking. The branch operates Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, and on Fridays from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. Customers may also contact NBF’s call centre on 600 565551 for enquiries and support.

For further information, please visit www.nbf.ae or visit the branch at Golf Apartment F Building, Unit No. GF001–GF003, Ground Floor, Al Jazeera, Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services.

Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae and nbf@fourcommunications.com