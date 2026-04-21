CAIRO, EGYPT — Nawy continues to lead the fractional real estate investment sector by acquiring its 4th license from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). This milestone not only enables the public to invest in premium assets but also empowers Nawy Shares to operate specialized investment funds, ensuring a fully integrated and regulated investment journey.

Strategic Evolution: The Licenses Roadmap

Nawy Shares has always operated on a foundation of legal legitimacy. The acquisition of these consecutive licenses is a strategic expansion, making it a more robust and capable financial arm. To date, Nawy Shares has successfully navigated 4 key milestones:

● Fund Issuance .

● Fund Management

● Promotion & Underwriting

● Subscriptions Receipt Recently Acquired—completing the investment cycle.

Nawy Shares expresses its deep gratitude to the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) for their forward-thinking governance. Their dedication to establishing a transparent and modernized legal framework has been instrumental in fostering innovation within the PropTech sector. This collaboration ensures that investor protection remains at the heart of the digital transformation of Egypt's real estate market.

A Word from Leadership

Ayman Magdy, Managing Director of Nawy Shares, commented on the milestone:

“Our goal has never been just to innovate, but to lead with strength and institutional integrity. By securing this 4th license, we are reinforcing a foundation that was already solid. We are now more capable than ever of providing a seamless, secure, and highly regulated gateway for every Egyptian to build wealth through property, backed by the highest standards of the FRA.”

Building a Stronger Future

By securing the Subscription Receipt (تلقي الاكتتاب) license, Nawy Shares—which has earned the trust of thousands of investors since its launch—has officially integrated all the necessary components to lead the market. The company is evolving into a more powerful and capable arm, dedicated to transforming real estate from a static asset into a flexible and secure investment for everyone.

Nawy Shares is the specialized fractional investment arm of Nawy, Africa’s largest PropTech company. It was created to solve the "entry barrier" problem in the property market.

● The Concept: Traditionally, investing in premium real estate (like a high-end office or a luxury villa) required millions in down payments. Nawy Shares enables people to invest with thousands instead of millions through Fractional Ownership.

● How it Works: Nawy Shares identifies high-yield, premium properties. The asset is then structured within a regulated fund and divided into "shares." Instead of buying the whole property, you buy the number of shares that fit your budget.

● The Benefit: You gain from the property’s capital appreciation (value increase over time) and potential yields proportional to your shares.

● The Safety: Unlike informal "crowdfunding" or unregulated schemes, Nawy Shares operates under the strict supervision of the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). This means your investment is governed by the same institutional standards as major banks and investment funds, ensuring maximum transparency and legal protection.