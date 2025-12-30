Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) announced its participation in the Liwa International Festival “Tal Moreeb 2025,” organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region. The festival, which runs from 12 December 2025 to 3 January 2026, is currently taking place in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region, in collaboration with Liwa Sports Club, Al Dhafra Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Al Dhafra Youth Council, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, ADNOC among other partners.

As part of its involvement, the NRC is hosting a series of awareness initiatives, including educational displays and interactive competitions designed to enhance knowledge and promote healthy lifestyles in an engaging and family-friendly environment.

The Center’s participation has attracted strong engagement to date, drawing visitors, families, and representatives from various government and private entities. The Center continues to engage audiences through interactive activities aimed at promoting health education and preventive awareness.

Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of the National Rehabilitation Center, emphasised that the NRC’s annual participation in the Liwa International Festival reflects its commitment to social responsibility and its ongoing efforts to connect with community members.

He stated: "Our participation in this important national event aligns with the Center’s mission to raise community awareness of the confidential therapeutic services we provide, including comprehensive medical, psychological, and social support. By engaging directly with the public on the ground, we aim to bridge gaps and bring our services closer to all segments of society."

