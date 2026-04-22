Dubai, United Arab Emirates: National Properties, the real estate subsidiary of the Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company National Bonds, has announced that construction of 399 Hills Park, its flagship residential and retail development within Dubai Hills Estate, has reached 97% completion, bringing the project into its final phase ahead of handover.

This milestone comes amid sustained demand for high-quality residential developments in Dubai, as the emirate continues to strengthen its position as a global destination for premium living and long-term real estate investment.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said: “Dubai’s real estate fundamentals have never been stronger, driven by sustained demand for high-quality developments across both residential and commercial sectors. Dubai’s residential real estate market achieved record performance in 2025, supported by strong growth in both sales value and transaction activity. Total sales exceeded AED 540 billion, representing an annual increase of around 25%, while transaction volumes surpassed 200,000, up around 18% compared to 2024. More than 70% of transactions were driven by the off-plan segment, underscoring sustained investor confidence and continued appetite for new launches.

He added “This reinforces our conviction in developing and retaining high-quality residential communities such as 399 Hills Park, which is designed to meet evolving lifestyle expectations while delivering long-term value for investors.”

Comprising 399 residential units across two contemporary towers with a value in excess of AED 1 billion, 399 Hills Park is designed to deliver lifestyle-driven living within a landscaped, community-focused environment. The development has recorded strong market demand, with one tower designated for sale fully sold, underscoring sustained investor confidence and end-user appeal for well-located, high-quality residential offerings.

In line with its long-term investment strategy, National Properties will retain the second tower as an income-generating asset, reinforcing its approach to building a resilient portfolio of premium residential properties that deliver stable, recurring returns for the Mudaraba portfolio.

Residents will benefit from a curated selection of lifestyle and wellness amenities, including swimming pools, sauna facilities, steam rooms, paddle court, fully equipped gyms, club lounges, children’s splash area, and indoor and outdoor play zones, roof BBQ terraces. Landscaped recreational spaces further enhance the overall living experience, supporting a vibrant and family-oriented community.

National Bonds will be launching several real estate projects soon supporting the growing demand for high quality residential and commercial assets.

About National Properties:

National Properties Corporation, is a subsidiary of National Bonds Corporation, the leading Sharia-compliant savings, and Investment Company. National Properties engages principally in the development of Residential real estate projects across the city of Dubai. The company is well known for its unique high-end living upscale projects. It owns some of the most prominent real estate developments in Dubai such as Casa Familia, Casa Flores & Eden Apartments in Motor City, Skycourts Towers, Andalusia villas, and many other income-generating assets. The company’s long-term objective is to create innovative real estate developments that provide the highest standard of living with well-located properties.