Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, and empowering young Bahraini talent through its participation as a key partner in this year’s edition of “StartUp Bahrain – University of Bahrain (UoB)”. Organised by StartUp Bahrain with the support of the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” and in collaboration with UoB, the program aims to equip students with the skills and practical experience necessary to develop their ideas and transform them into viable and sustainable startups.

As part of this partnership, KFH– Bahrain established a special award in its own name for the best socially impactful entrepreneurial project, underscoring its commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute a positive and lasting impact on society.

The program attracted over 1,000 students from various academic disciplines, resulting in the formation of over 240 student teams. It offered a comprehensive practical experience, allowing participants to progress from idea development to project and prototype building, passing through mentorship sessions, workshops, and various elimination rounds. This culminated in the selection of the top 10 student teams to compete in the final ceremony.

Representatives from KFH – Bahrain participated in the project evaluation committees, reflecting the bank's keenness to contribute practical expertise to support and guide students and young entrepreneurs, enhancing opportunities to develop promising projects.

This partnership was celebrated at the program's closing ceremony, held in the presence of His Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education, and a distinguished group of officials, academics, entrepreneurs, and strategic partners. Dr. Shadi Zahran, Group CEO of KFH – Bahrain, and several members of the executive management team were also in attendance, where Dr. Zahran presented the bank's special award to the winning project, "Ne3ma"

On this occasion, Dr. Shadi Zahran, Group CEO of KFH – Bahrain, stated, "We are proud of our key partnership with the StartUp Bahrain program at UoB, which is a leading national platform that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship among youth, providing a practical environment to develop ideas into promising projects. This partnership aligns with our ongoing commitment to support initiatives that build a knowledge-based and innovative economy, empowering young national talents to participate in sustainable economic development in Bahrain. Our support also recognises the sector's importance in creating jobs, diversifying the economy, and strengthening Bahrain's position as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship."

He added, "The allocation of a special award named after KFH – Bahrain for projects with social impact underscores our belief in the importance of supporting ideas that transcend mere economic viability to encompass the positive effects of society as a whole. We believe that investing in young entrepreneurs and providing them with suitable opportunities today equips a generation capable of developing innovative solutions and creating sustainable added value for the national economy in the future."

For her part, Ms. Maram Murad, the event leader at StartUp Bahrain, stated, "The support of KFH– Bahrain as a key partner of the program reflects the importance of integrating the roles of the private sector in empowering student entrepreneurs and providing them with practical opportunities that help them develop their ideas and transform them into startups with real potential for growth and sustainability."

The program was organised by Startup Bahrain with the support of Tamkeen and sponsored by KFH – Bahrain, alongside several other entities. The program included a series of specialised sessions and workshops covering idea development, startup building, presentations, products, finance, artificial intelligence, technology, and no-code development tools. These sessions featured a select group of experts and mentors from various institutions operating within the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Students also benefited from the support of over 44 mentors and experts representing a number of leading organisations and institutions.

Through its strategic partnerships, KFH – Bahrain continues to support impactful initiatives that nurture a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. This strengthens the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship and aligns with national aspirations for building a more diversified and sustainable economy.