Cairo, Egypt – IMKAN Misr, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, has announced the signing of a Preferred Holiday Homes Operator Agreement with Dex Squared Hospitality, marking a strategic step toward enhancing its integrated community offering through the introduction of professionally managed holiday homes.

Through this partnership, IMKAN Misr will introduce a new hospitality-led layer at Alburouj, by transforming residential units into fully serviced, revenue-generating assets operated under the Dex Living Holiday Homes platform.

This move aligns with IMKAN Misr’s vision to create human-centric destinations that go beyond traditional real estate, offering residents, investors, and visitors a more dynamic and flexible living experience. By incorporating hospitality services into its communities, IMKAN Misr continues to redefine modern living standards while unlocking new value streams for homeowners.

Spanning nearly 1,200 feddans in a prime location in Heliopolis New City, near New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement and El Shorouk City, Alburouj is designed as a fully integrated community that brings together residential, educational, healthcare, and leisure components within expansive green landscapes. The introduction of holiday homes further enhances the development’s positioning as a vibrant, multi-dimensional destination.

Ahmed Aref, CEO of IMKAN Misr, stated:

“Partnering with Dex Squared Hospitality marks a significant step in enhancing the value proposition of our developments. By integrating professional hospitality management into our communities, we are not only elevating the living experience but also creating new investment opportunities for our homeowners. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, future-ready destinations that cater to evolving customer needs.”

As part of the agreement, Dex Squared Hospitality will act as the preferred operator, delivering end-to-end holiday homes management services, including guest experience design, housekeeping and maintenance standards, revenue optimization, distribution strategy, and brand positioning. The partnership will bring international hospitality standards into IMKAN Misr’s residential offerings, ensuring consistent quality and service excellence.

This initiative also comes in alignment with evolving government regulations and strategic national efforts to expand the availability of professionally managed hospitality units in the coming years, supporting the growth of the tourism and real estate hospitality sectors in Egypt.

“This partnership with IMKAN Misr represents a natural evolution of our offering,” said Halim Fouad, COO of Dex Squared. “Through Dex Living, we are redefining holiday homes by transforming them from simple short-term rentals into professionally managed hospitality products that deliver consistency, strong brand positioning, and elevated guest experiences. This direction aligns closely with the broader vision set by our CEO, Kevork Deldelian, to expand Dex Squared’s to become a hub providing holistic hospitality solutions”

By integrating hospitality expertise into its developments, IMKAN Misr continues to bridge the gap between real estate and hospitality, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and community-driven design. This collaboration further strengthens the company’s position as a forward-thinking developer focused on delivering long-term value for residents and investors alike.

About IMKAN Misr

IMKAN Misr is the Egyptian arm of Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG) in real estate development. The group builds on a strong track record through companies including IMKAN Properties, IMKAN Morocco, and projects in Sri Lanka and Seychelles, supported by affiliated companies operating across three continents. IMKAN Misr is considered one of the leading real estate developers in the Egyptian market, guided by a people-first philosophy grounded in deep research into human behavior, needs, and aspirations.

About Dex Squared Hospitality

Dex Squared Hospitality is a dynamic hospitality management and consultancy firm offering a full spectrum of services including hotel operations, brand development, F&B concept creation, asset management, and advisory. Operating across key cities in the MENA region, Dex Squared is known for its tailored solutions, operational precision, and ability to deliver end-to-end hospitality experiences.