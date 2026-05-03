Muscat: Demonstrating resilience and reaffirming the strength of its strategic direction, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance and leasing company, has delivered a strong financial performance for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026. The results underscore the company’s ability to navigate an evolving global landscape shaped by geopolitical uncertainties. Anchored in robust business fundamentals, a disciplined growth strategy, and a clear focus on long-term value creation, National Finance continues to demonstrate agility and sustained performance in a dynamic operating environment.

For the period ended 31 March 2026, National Finance reported an operating profit (profit before provision and tax) of RO 7.96 million, compared to RO 5.96 million during the same period in 2025, reflecting a significant increase of 33.42%. Profit after tax stood at RO 3.83 million, up from RO 3.31 million in March 2025, marking a growth of 15.76%. The company’s Net Investment in Lease reached RO 664.00 million, registering a growth of 1.73% compared to December 2025.

Reflecting on the company’s performance, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, said, “Our Q1 performance reflects our continued ability to strengthen market leadership while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk and financial resilience. At the heart of these achievements is the unwavering commitment of our people. Their expertise, dedication, and pursuit of excellence continue to differentiate National Finance across innovation, service quality, and excellence in customer experience. As we move forward, we remain focused on delivering enduring value to our stakeholders while contributing meaningfully to the Sultanate of Oman’s long-term economic progress.”

National Finance continues to hold the highest regulatory capital among finance and leasing companies (FLCs) in the country at RO 144.13 million, reinforcing its position as the sector’s largest player by assets, branch network, revenues, and profitability. With 24 branches nationwide and a comprehensive product suite for retail and SME segments, the company remains well positioned to meet evolving customer needs and enhance service delivery through ongoing digital innovation.

Human capital development remains central to National Finance’s growth strategy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an Omanisation rate of 92.87%, with 391 Omanis out of 421 employees, exceeding the national target, underscoring its continued commitment to developing local talent through structured training, leadership development, and employee engagement initiatives.

Impact remains a core pillar of National Finance’s ESG strategy. The company’s Himmah volunteer team supported 120 families during Ramadan, while ongoing initiatives under its social responsibility arm – Imtidad – focus on empowering SMEs, youth, and local communities. These efforts reflect its continued commitment to driving meaningful social impact and advancing inclusive economic growth.

Further highlighting its industry leadership, National Finance was recognized as the ‘Best SME Finance Company’ at the annual International Finance Awards, reaffirming its dedication to empowering SMEs and contributing to a resilient and diversified economy.

Looking ahead, National Finance remains confident in navigating market uncertainties, supported by strong fundamentals, proactive risk management, and a clear focus on sustainable growth. The company continues to prioritize innovation, excellence in customer experience, and operations, reinforcing its position as a trusted Partner for Growth and a key contributor to the nation’s socio-economic progress.