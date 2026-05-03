TAMADON Developments announced the launch of its operations in Egyptian market as a company exclusively specialized in hospitality investment, aiming to introduce a distinct and non-traditional model for managing and developing hospitality projects, in line with the rapid changes in tourism and hospitality sector.

Abdelrahman Waly El Din, Founder of the company, stated that TAMADON was established with a clear vision centered on full specialization in hotel investment.

He said that this focused approach allows the company to build deeper expertise in the sector and introduce innovative solutions that maximize investment returns while elevating the standard of hospitality offerings in Egyptian market.

He added that the company aims to redefine the concept of hotel investment by developing flexible and innovative products that cater to a wide range of clients and investors.

Waly El Din noted that TAMADON Developments operates under a long-term strategy aimed at positioning itself among the leading and most influential hotel investment companies in Egypt and the region.

He further revealed that the company plans to soon announce its first hotel project in West Cairo, marking its debut in the market and reflecting its strategy of selecting prime locations with growing demand, in order to deliver real added value to both clients and the market.

For his part, Dr. Bahaa Wagdy, Co-Founder of TAMADON Developments, stated that the Egyptian market is facing a clear gap in hotel room capacity, representing a significant investment opportunity that requires specialized players capable of delivering innovative and sustainable solutions.

Wagdy said that the company aims to address this gap through the development of hotel projects built on advanced scientific and operational foundations, while integrating the latest technologies in design and management.

He further noted that the company’s strategy aligns with the Egyptian government’s efforts to boost hotel capacity and meet rising demand for rooms, particularly amid strong growth in the tourism sector.

He explained that TAMADON Developments is working on projects that support national plans to tackle the shortage of hotel rooms and contribute to achieving tourism development targets.

He disclosed that the company leverages the extensive experience of its founders in tourism, operations, and investment, enabling it to deliver an integrated hospitality investment model that combines operational efficiency with a strong development vision.

“TAMADON Developments adds a strong new dimension to Egypt’s hotel investment sector, with ambitions to drive real industry transformation through innovative projects aligned with market needs and supportive of the state’s sustainable tourism growth strategy, Wagdy said. “The company is built on the diverse and complementary expertise of its founders, which strengthens its ability to execute its ambitious vision in the hospitality investment sector.”

Founder Abdelrahman Waly El Din brings more than 15 years of experience in tourism and hotel operations, including hospitality asset management, operational partnerships, and the establishment and involvement in several companies across tourism, consultancy, investment, advertising, food and beverage, and furniture industries.

Co-founder Bahaa Wagdy adds significant value through his strong academic and professional background as an architect and graduate of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Helwan University. He is a member of the Architecture Committee at the Supreme Council of Culture and has advisory experience in supervising Egyptian embassies and consulates abroad through his work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Buildings Fund. He has also contributed to the execution of more than 500 projects across more than 20 countries.