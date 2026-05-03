Hanan El-Rihany: The partnership with Metropolia University aims to build a new generation of engineers through an international collaboration model.

The partnership with Metropolia University aims to build a new generation of engineers through an international collaboration model. Simo Mustila: We are pleased to be collaborating with Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech) - Polytechnic of Egypt, which is redefining the higher education model globally.

Cairo – In a move that reflects its commitment to delivering advanced, internationally aligned education in the field of technology that meets labor market needs, Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech) – Polytechnic of Egypt has announced, a strategic partnership with Metropolia University of Applied Sciences, Finland’s leading university of applied sciences, to launch a joint delivery degree program in Software Engineering Game Development Technology.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Hassan, President of Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech) - Polytechnic of Egypt, and Mr. Simo Mustila, Deputy CEO of Metropolia University of Applied Sciences, in the presence of Mrs. Hanan El Rihany, CEO of Elsewedy EDTECH, Mr. Karim El-Safty, CEO of the Finnish Consortium for International Education, along with representatives from Metropolia University and senior university officials. The signing took place during an official visit by the Finnish delegation to SUTech’s campus in 10th of Ramadan City. The visit included a tour of advanced laboratories and learning spaces, followed by discussion sessions with university leadership aimed at strengthening areas of cooperation.

The program enables students to obtain an international degree from Metropolia University in Finland. Additionally, a degree is awarded by SUTech: a Bachelor of Engineering Technology. It also offers student exchange opportunities between the two institutions, ensuring an integrated international academic experience that enhances both practical and theoretical competencies. The program is set to officially launch in April 2026.

Ms. Hanan El Rihany, CEO of Elsewedy EDTECH, expressed her pride in the partnership, stating: “Our collaboration with Metropolia University of Applied Sciences represents a cornerstone in EDTECH’s vision for human capital development. We are building a technological bridge to transfer advanced Finnish expertise into the heart of Egypt’s industrial landscape, preparing a new generation of engineers capable of competing globally in game development and software engineering. The launch of this program reflects our firm commitment to advancing the polytechnic education model, equipping students with the tools of the digital revolution and preparing them to thrive in the global job market.”

Mr. Risto Vahanen , Chairman of the Finnish Consortium for International Education (FCIE), said: “FCIE is proud to have served as the main development partner in shaping the ecosystem that made this strategic collaboration between Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech) – Polytechnic of Egypt and Metropolia University of Applied Sciences possible and ready for implementation. This partnership reflects FCIE’s mission to build sustainable international education collaborations between Finnish education organizations and leading institutions worldwide. By bringing together Finnish applied education expertise and Egypt’s growing demand for future-ready technological talent, this program will create lasting value for students, faculty, industry, and the wider education sector.”

Mr. Simo Mustila, Deputy CEO of Metropolia University of Applied Sciences, said: “This partnership with SUTech, Egypt’s first polytechnic university, marks an important step in expanding our international presence and strengthening our applied education model. We are pleased with this collaboration, which goes beyond curriculum exchange to create shared educational experiences that blend theoretical knowledge with practical application, enabling students to develop global skills needed for success in rapidly evolving international work environments.”

It is worth noting that Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech) - Polytechnic of Egypt places its students’ success and career readiness at the core of its mission. The university continuously seeks to establish high-impact international partnerships with leading global academic institutions to ensure the delivery of education and training aligned with the latest international standards. These collaborations aim to build student capabilities and equip them with competitive skills that open doors to opportunities in both local and global markets.

About Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech) - Polytechnic of Egypt -:

ELSEWEDY UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY (SUTech), the first Polytechnic University in Egypt that offers a 4-year bachelor’s degree in Engineering Technology (B.Tech) in an integrated set of practical and theoretical learning that is in line with the market needs.

Pursuing the international polytechnic educational model of “SUTech”- Polytechnic of Egypt shall provide students with practical skills, industry partnerships, and employability advancement. Graduates have advanced job prospects as they are sought after by employers due to their practical skills and industry experience.

SUTech - Polytechnic of Egypt- provides education in more than 15 accredited programs that are developed in consultation with industry leaders. SUTech- Polytechnic of Egypt- applies practical education in laboratories, workshops, training, and internships to the theoretical studies that allow graduates to immediately join the local and global labor force.

Through its collaboration with the Indian Amity University Dubai branch, SUT -Polytechnic of Egypt- will be pioneering Higher Education in Egypt with the leading Worldwide Indian model.

About Metropolia -:

Metropolia University of Applied Sciences, Finland’s largest university of applied sciences, educates future professionals in the fields of Business, Culture, Health Care and Social Services, and Technology. Metropolia is a community of around 20 000 students and more than 1 200 experts. In Metropolia, people and worlds meet to create insight, expertise and well-being.

Metropolia is a reliable partner and an innovator in higher education. Through cooperation we discover new ideas and solutions to build a better future. Our phenomena-based innovation hubs enable new ways to learn, create solutions and do multidisciplinary cooperation.

With our Strategy 2030, we aim for making a stronger impact for the benefit of society, by putting people first. Our strategic intent is to be a bold reformer of expertise and an active builder of a sustainable future.