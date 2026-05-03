Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced its participation at Make it in the Emirates 2026, the premier national event dedicated to advancing the UAE's industrial capabilities and manufacturing excellence, with ‘du Tech’ as Strategic Partner of the ‘Intelligence Hub’ at the event. Taking place from May 4-7 at ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, the event will bring together senior government officials, international delegations, C-suite industry leaders, and key stakeholders from across the industrial ecosystem.

As a strategic partner of the Intelligence Hub, du Tech will present a premium, invitation-only technology showcase designed to demonstrate the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, sovereign cloud infrastructure, and advanced digital solutions for the manufacturing sector. The stand will feature interactive demonstrations highlighting du Tech's portfolio of industrial AI capabilities, including manufacturing optimisation, asset management, quality management, and energy and utilities management solutions.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said: "Make it in the Emirates represents the convergence of national ambition and technological possibility, and du Tech is proud to power the Intelligence Hub at this event. Our presence here reflects our deep commitment to the UAE's industrial transformation journey. We will showcase proven solutions that are already reshaping how manufacturing operates in our region as the Intelligence Hub serves as a window into the future of intelligent industry, and we invite leaders from across sectors to explore how AI and sovereign digital infrastructure can accelerate their own transformation agendas."

The Intelligence Hub represents a strategic platform for du Tech to engage directly with decision-makers shaping the future of UAE industry. Visitors to the hub will experience live demonstrations of AI-powered solutions that address real-world manufacturing challenges, from predictive maintenance and operational efficiency to quality assurance and supply chain optimisation. The interactive showcases will allow attendees to explore how artificial intelligence detects operational anomalies, recommends corrective actions, and delivers measurable improvements in productivity and cost efficiency.

As an integrated digital and innovation enabler delivering AI-driven industrial transformation outcomes, du Tech will showcase its sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure capabilities, demonstrating how locally hosted, secure solutions can support the UAE's priorities for technological self-reliance while meeting the demanding requirements of modern industrial operations.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.