Al Hashemi: Human capital remains a cornerstone of our operations, and we are focused on fostering a supportive and enabling work environment

United Arab Emirates: Salik Company PJSC (Salik), Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, in collaboration with Union Coop, organized a community initiative marking International Workers’ Day 2026 to honour Union Coop employees in recognition of their dedication and their essential role in supporting the continued success and operational excellence of the UAE’s retail sector.

The initiative reflects both entities’ continued commitment to fostering a culture of appreciation and strengthening corporate social responsibility toward the workforce.

The initiative aligns with Salik’s and Union Coop’s shared priority of recognising the contributions of workers and highlighting their vital role in ensuring operational continuity and delivering high-quality services that meet the expectations of the community. It underscores a corporate approach that places people at the centre of sustainable development and organisational success.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, stated: “We are pleased to collaborate with Union Coop on this initiative, which reflects Salik’s dedication to community engagement and the reinforcement of a culture of appreciation for the workforce in recognition of their continued contributions to the development journey. Workers play a significant role in enabling progress, and we remain focused on supporting initiatives that recognise their value and highlight their contribution.”

Further commenting on this collaboration, Mohamed Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer of Union Coop, said: “We value Salik’s support on this initiative, which reflects a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility and effective institutional partnership. It also serves as meaningful recognition of Union Coop employees and their continued contributions to operational excellence. Human capital remains a cornerstone of our operations, and we are dedicated to fostering a supportive and enabling work environment that promotes well-being and professional growth.”

The recognition underscores the importance of collaboration between national institutions in supporting the workforce and reinforcing their position as key contributors to the UAE’s development journey. It further strengthens the values of appreciation and belonging, while supporting the sustainability of achievements across sectors, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a cohesive society that values all its members.