Total turnover of institutional investors rose to 73.28% while international investors (including GCC nationals) increased their share of total market trading to 21.60%

Despite regional tensions, Boursa Kuwait weathered geopolitical shocks with operational resilience

Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait Securities Company held its Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, 30 April 2026, and announced its financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2026, recording a net profit of KD 5.99 million. The company also achieved total operating revenues of KD 10.15 million for the three months ended 31 March 2026, while operating profit for the period stood at KD 7.31 million. Meanwhile, earnings per share stood at 29.82 fils for the period ended 31 March 2026.

Boursa Kuwait’s total assets reached approximately KD 145.24 million, while shareholders’ equity attributable to the parent company stood at KD 85.26 million as of 31 March 2026.

Resilient performance in a highly volatile environment

“Despite regional geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, Boursa Kuwait recorded a net profit of KD 5.99 million during the first quarter of 2026, with operating revenues reaching KD 10.15 million, a direct affirmation of the resilience of the company's business model, its ability to generate sustainable revenues and the efficiency of its cost management,” said Chairman Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi.

The Kuwaiti capital market continued to benefit from ongoing structural reforms and institutional infrastructure development, which have enhanced its efficiency and resilience, enabling it to reach advanced levels of institutional stability and operational depth, supporting its ability to respond effectively to regional and international developments.

"This performance reflects Boursa Kuwait's resilience and its ability to sustain its strategic momentum, particularly amid the geopolitical challenges of March, with the market recording one of the most stable performance levels among GCC markets,” said Al-Kharafi.

“This is the outcome of a long-term development strategy focused on advancing market infrastructure, strengthening regulatory frameworks and embedding a governance framework aligned with international best practices," he added.

Stable environment to reinforce investor confidence

The market demonstrated a clear ability to adapt to the escalation of geopolitical tensions in early March and the resulting rise in uncertainty, which brought pressure on energy supplies, costs and global trade routes.

The Boursa Kuwait Chairman stated that the All-Share Index recorded a limited decline of 1.82% during March, the lowest monthly decline among GCC markets, reflecting the Kuwaiti market's ability to absorb geopolitical shocks in the region and maintain its balance, supported by a more diverse and deeper investor base.

Enhancing market structure to attract investments

“Boursa Kuwait continued to work in close coordination with the Capital Markets Authority to ensure full compliance with regulatory directives and to enhance market stability and efficiency, reinforcing confidence and mitigating risks in line with its rigorous institutional commitment to the highest standards of governance, risk management and business continuity," stated Al-Kharafi.

He noted that market structure indicators continue to improve, with the share of trading by international investors, including GCC nationals, rising by 8.92% in the first quarter to 21.60% of total trading, compared to 78.40% for local investors.

Meanwhile, the turnover percentage of institutional investors increased by 7.20% to reach 73.28% of total market trading, while retail investors’ trading accounted for 26.72%, reflecting a qualitative shift in market composition that enhances pricing efficiency and reduces volatility.

Product development and deepening the market

Al-Kharafi also addressed the market development strategy, noting that the launch of the bonds and sukuk trading platform in early April marks a significant new phase in the evolution of the Kuwaiti capital market’s infrastructure. “This transition positions Boursa Kuwait beyond an equity-focused exchange toward a multi-asset market, expanding investment options for a broader range of investors and opening new avenues of financing for companies and financial institutions,” he said.

The Chairman emphasized that this initiative stems from a clear strategy that places asset class diversification at the core of building a mature capital market comparable to its emerging international peers. He added that Boursa Kuwait is confidently advancing toward the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), noting that all technical and operational testing has been completed and that regulatory approval is pending. “This product will provide investors with a flexible tool to diversify their portfolios and help attract a wider investor base.”

Al-Kharafi revealed that Boursa Kuwait is progressing with the upgrade of its trading systems, one of its most significant ongoing infrastructure development projects. The initiative will be implemented in successive phases, with the new system providing the technical foundation to support the launch of derivatives in the next stage of market development, which will enhance the market’s competitiveness and further align it with its peers across the globe.

Supporting leadership and sustaining operational continuity

The Chairman also expressed his appreciation for the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and the country’s political leadership, noting that their continued support and prudent guidance have played a pivotal role in reinforcing confidence and strengthening the resilience of the Kuwaiti capital market. “This is reflected in operational continuity, orderly trading and the market’s ability to efficiently fulfill its role in serving the national economy and protecting investor interests.”

Future outlook

Concluding his statement, Al-Kharafi added that Boursa Kuwait continues to execute its strategy with confidence, focusing on maximizing long-term shareholder value, enhancing market competitiveness, expanding the investor base and developing its suite of products and services.

“The company is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities, further strengthening Kuwait’s standing as a regional financial center in line with the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035,” he said.

Stable operations and growth in trading activity

The Kuwaiti capital market’s performance during the first quarter of 2026 demonstrated stable trading activity, supported by operational and structural developments that have enhanced overall market efficiency. This stability was underpinned by the continued implementation of infrastructure initiatives, contributing to a more efficient and transparent trading environment.

“Trading activity was stable during the first quarter of 2026, with total traded value reaching KD 3.72 billion and an average daily trading value of KD 66.44 million. Foreign trade confirmations increased by 30.38% year-on-year, driven by ongoing infrastructure enhancements that have improved market efficiency and strengthened the reliability of settlement processes for all participants,” said Boursa Kuwait Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohammed Saud Al-Osaimi.

Boursa Kuwait continued to advance its Market Development (MD) program, completing all regulatory requirements necessary to launch fixed-income instruments (bonds and sukuk) during the first quarter of 2026. This culminated in obtaining the required regulatory and legislative approvals in early April 2026, a milestone that represents a qualitative shift aimed at enriching investment options and unlocking new financing opportunities for both issuers and investors.

The exchange also continued to enhance market attractiveness during the first quarter, which was highlighted by the listing of Trolley General Trading Company on the “Premier” Market. The listing brought the total number of listed companies to 141 and reflected the growing confidence in the Kuwaiti capital market and its ability to attract high-quality companies, which contributed to increased market capitalization and deeper liquidity.

“The listing of Trolley amid the geopolitical tensions that affected the region in March 2026 sent a clear message about the resilience of Kuwait’s business environment. It also demonstrated the strength of the national economy and the Kuwaiti capital market, supported by solid underlying fundamentals,” said Al-Osaimi.

“This underscored the efficiency of the country’s financial institutions and regulatory framework in ensuring business continuity and financial stability despite geopolitical challenges, further reinforcing Boursa Kuwait’s position as a leading regional investment destination,” he added.

Continued progress was also achieved in developing market structure and enhancing its standards, particularly following the annual segmentation review, which resulted in the promotion of several companies to the “Premier” Market, contributing to a deeper flagship segment and improving the quality of listed capital.

Total market capitalization stood at approximately KD 50.48 billion at the end of the first quarter, reflecting the strength of the market’s issuer base and its ability to sustain consistent operational performance.

The market also demonstrated a strong ability to absorb pressures and adapt to global and local developments at a steady pace as the All-Share index closed the first quarter of 2026 at 8,416.5 points, recording a year-to-date decline of 5.51%, while the “Premier” Market index closed at 9,009.2 points, down 5.15% for the quarter.

Al-Osaimi emphasized that Boursa Kuwait demonstrated the efficiency and resilience of its technical and operational infrastructure amid geopolitical tensions, implementing risk management frameworks in line with international best practices to ensure business continuity and safeguard investor interests.

“This high level of preparedness in managing exceptional circumstances reflects the market’s strong institutional discipline and supports the development of a robust investment environment that reinforces Kuwait’s position as a leading regional financial hub,” he added.

Institutional commitment

Boursa Kuwait reaffirms its commitment to fulfilling its national and economic role with responsibility and resilience, in close coordination with the capital market apparatus, recognizing that the stability of the financial market serves as a fundamental pillar of support for confidence in the national economy.

The continued operation of trading activities with efficiency and transparency despite prevailing regional conditions reflects the strength of the institutional framework and its ability to ensure business continuity. Boursa Kuwait continues to work in alignment with the Capital Markets Authority, Kuwait Clearing Company and all relevant state entities to enhance market efficiency and uphold the highest levels of transparency and governance across all asset classes.

Boursa Kuwait also continues to develop its infrastructure and technical systems to enhance the efficiency and reliability of trading services, contributing to Kuwait’s transformation into a leading financial and investment center in the region in alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035.